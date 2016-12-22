Mahindra Comviva targets two-fold business growth over the next three years

Mahindra Comviva, on Tuesday announced that it is aiming at achieving two-fold business growth over the next three years. At present, India contributes 20 per cent to the company’s overall revenue. To achieve the next growth phase, the company has invested in a mobile first, data enabled and contextually relevant, end-to-end solutions strategy. Towards this end, it aims to strengthen its research and development and operational support of technologies in mobile financial services, big-data analytics, omni-channel experience, enterprise messaging and digital services. It has also identified growth through the strategic partnerships and acquisitions route as key to its strategy in India and abroad. With a major focus on consumer-centric innovations and simplification of the user experience, Mahindra Comviva has integrated mobile innovations at the heart of its business strategy and repositioned itself with a powerful vision of enabling “The Business of Tomorrows”. Aligning to this new brand vision, the company is ready to lead the next level of digital disruption and enterprise transformation. “The mobility solutions space in India is set to witness a significant growth with the ongoing digital revolution led by the increasing penetration of smartphones and last mile network connectivity. At Mahindra Comviva, our focus is to enhance the end-user’s mobile experience and improve partners’ business performance through our innovative solutions,’’ said Manoranjan Mohapatra, Chief executive officer of Mahindra Comviva. “With our vast industry experience and technology capabilities, we are in an enviable position to predict the future demands and customer expectations, and build readiness to address future business requirements,” added Manoranjan Mohapatra. With many countries in South East Asia, Latin America and Africa strongly advocating for digital transformation, Mahindra Comviva finds itself in a favorable place to push through with next generation of digital transformational technologies. Following up with its focus on digital transformation, it has been able to strike new deals with major operators in South East Asia, Latin America, Africa and Middle-East. Operating in India for over 15 years now, Mahindra Comviva is not merely a technology but a business partner for the country’s major operators and banks. Consistent R&D led innovations and business solutions drive the company’s competitive advantage in the technology-enabled ecosystem. It is among the leaders in the mobility solution space, working with all the major operators in India. Mahindra Comviva enables its clients to differentiate their brand, create and sustain new revenue streams and drive their average revenue per user. Mahindra Comviva, in collaboration with Mobile World Live, launched the The Business of Tomorrows survey. The survey was aimed at garnering how global operators expect their businesses to shape up in the future. This included the impact of emerging and current technologies on the telecom ecosystem.