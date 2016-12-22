Supreme Court dismisses special leave petition filed by IT department against RCOM on foreign currency convertible bonds

Reliance Communications on Tuesday announced that the Hon’ble Supreme Court on Monday, 21st Nov. 2016, dismissed the Special Leave Petition filed by the Income-Tax Department against Reliance Communications on taxing of the proceeds of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), treating it as ‘unexplained cash credit’.

A Supreme Court bench of Justice Kurian Joseph and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman passed the order dismissing the I-T Department’s Special Leave Petition, in relation to taxing of the FCCB proceeds, interest and derivatives income / loss thereon.

The Supreme Court order has quashed contingent tax liability of RCOM for about Rs 4800 crore. Earlier, the Income-Tax Appellate Tribunal and the Hon’ble Bombay High Court had also upheld RCOM’s appeal against the order of the Income-Tax Department.

During Financial Year 2006-07, Reliance Communications had issued FCCBs, as per the extant Guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India and applicable laws, aggregating US $1.5 billion (Rs 6,485 crore). The Income-Tax department took the view to assess the FCCB proceeds as ‘unexplained cash credits’ and had raised tax demands thereon.