Reliance Communications launches unlimited voice calling plans at Rs 149
TT Correspondent |  |  23 Nov 2016

Reliance Communications, on Tuesday announced the launch of the ‘149 Unlimited’ Calling Plan, offering customers unlimited calling talk-time to any phone on any telecom network across the country, including STD calls, at just Rs 149 per month. RCOM’s revolutionary Unlimited Plan is set to change the dynamics of mobile recharges in India, as customers move away from the traditional Revenue Per Minute tariff model to a service subscription model based on ARPU.

The ‘149 Unlimited’ Plan, available across the 2G, 3G and 4G technology platforms, is targeted at incentivizing 2G, 3G and 4G handset-owners across India to move to the RCOM network. There are still hundreds of millions of older 2G handset-owners in India, and RCOM is positioning the unique plan to migrate these customers to its network, along with 300 MB of data usage. And with RCOM’s high-speed Add-on Data Plans, ‘149 Unlimited’ will also appeal to data-heavy 3G-4G customers, who will benefit from unlimited calling talk-time. Regardless of the type of Feature Phone or Smartphone used, customers will get unlimited voice calling, including STD calls, to any phone on any network in India—plus 300 MB of data access on RCOM’s best-in-class 2G, 3G & 4G networks.

“Our new pioneering yet simple Unlimited Plan has the potential to trigger a paradigm shift in the way Indians recharge their mobile phones, creating a significant shift in the telecom market—as it moves away from the ‘Unit Rate’ charging regime to a ‘Single Recharge and Unlimited Usage’ regime. It enables customers with any kind of handset to have unlimited calling time across the country, in addition to data access on all 2G, 3G and 4G handsets. Our Unlimited Plan will see millions of Indians benefit, and help RCOM ramp up its customer base and engage with higher-value customers and greater ARPUs,” said Gurdeep Singh, Co-CEO, Reliance Communications and CEO of RCOM’s Consumer Business.

Since outgoing voice calls are unlimited and free with the new plan at just Rs 149 per month, along with 300 MB of data, all customers need to recharge their accounts for is additional data requirement, if any. RCOM already has in place a bouquet of attractive add-on data plans, with which customers can opt for customization of their additional data usage needs.

These additional data usage plans are available across 2G, 3G and 4G, with customers getting data access depending on their handset-type. These offers provide customers with several options that meet individual requirements and are set to change the way Indians recharge their mobile phones. RCOM’s ‘149 Unlimited’ plan will, therefore, be a great value proposition for customers, apart from doing away with the hassle of multiple recharges and keeping constant track on their account balance after every outgoing voice call.

There is no hidden charge or any ‘Conditions Apply’ on RCOM’s ‘149 Unlimited’ Plan.
    
23 Nov 2016(IST)  
