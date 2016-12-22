Gemalto subscription management joins forces with Huawei's OceanConnect, boosting IoT ecosystem

Gemalto has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei, the world leading ICT solution provider, to realize the global Internet of Things (IoT) vision of both parties at Huawei Connect, Europe 2016. Under the agreement, Gemalto is providing its award-winning LinqUs On-Demand Connectivity (ODC) solution integrated with Huawei's OceanConnect IoT platform, to enable seamless connectivity through secure remote subscription provisioning. Now, Huawei's customers and partners will be able to connect to any mobile operator of their choice, anytime and anywhere in the world. This partnership will help accelerate service rollout, reduce integration cost, and increase revenue for businesses looking to adopt enterprise or consumer IoT applications, such as those used in smart cities, connected cars, and intelligent homes. Gartner predicts that the IoT ecosystem is growing by leaps and bounds, with 6.4 billion objects to be connected in 2016, and hitting 20.8 billion in 2020. On 1st September, 2016, Huawei launched its OceanConnect IoT platform and is now poised to contribute to this ever-growing trend. "Huawei is accelerating growth at full throttle in the cloud and IoT space. We have innovated and adopted various IoT solutions for multiple sectors, including smart homes, automotive, public utilities as well as oil and gas energy. With Gemalto's LinqUs On-Demand Connectivity integrated to Huawei's OceanConnect IoT platform, we will be able to fulfill the commitment of providing flexible, scalable IoT services to all our customers worldwide," said Zhang Qin, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Marketing Execution at Huawei. "Similar to Huawei, IoT is one of Gemalto's top priorities as we move further into the digital age. We believe the partnership will open a new chapter of close collaboration and knowledge exchange between the two companies," said Suzanne Tong-Li, President, Greater China & Korea at Gemalto.