MediaTek set new benchmark in user experience with the launch of Helio X23 and Helio X 27

MediaTek, on Thursday announced the launch of two upgraded mobile processors— MediaTek Helio X23 and Helio X27 – adding new features and experiences to the MediaTek Helio X20 family.

MediaTek Helio X23 and X27 offer the next level in user experiences by improving the overall performance, camera quality and power consumption of the SoC family. Together, the MediaTek Helio X20 family of high-end mobile processors, including the MediaTek Helio X20, X23, X25 and X27, offer smartphone makers an increasing range of performance options to meet their product differentiation needs.

“The MediaTek Helio platform fulfills the diverse needs of device makers. Based on the success of MediaTek Helio X20 and X25, we are introducing the upgraded MediaTek Helio X23 and X27. The new SoCs support premium dual camera photography and provide best in-class performance and power consumption,” said Jeffrey Ju, Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer at MediaTek.

MediaTek Helio X23 and X27 both feature the MediaTek Tri-Cluster Deca-core architecture (2x ARM Cortex-A72 + 4x ARM Cortex-A53 + 4x ARM Cortex-A53) and MediaTek CorePilot 3.0 technology.

The MediaTek Helio X27 offers a speed upgrade over the currently highest-end X25, operating at 2.6GHz for the ARM Cortex-A72 cores and 875MHz for the ARM Mali GPU. Both products deliver more than a 20% overall processing improvement and significant increases in Web browsing and application launching speeds based on MediaTek-engineered advancements in the CPU/GPU heterogeneous computing scheduling algorithm.

Dual camera photography has become the standard for high-end smartphones. MediaTek Helio X23 and X27 fully support dual camera photography with the upgraded MediaTek Imagiq image signal-processing solution. The MediaTek Imagiq ISP is the first to integrate color and mono cameras and depth-of-field applications into a single ISP aimed at both quality and functionality for photography. MediaTek Helio X23 and X27 boast significant improvements in image clarity, saturation, exposure control, portrait performance, and large aperture applications optimized through the color+mono smart dual camera and dual phase-detection systems.

The newly introduced chipsets also include MiraVision EnergySmart Screen power-saving technology. It effectively modifies the smart display parameters based on the on-screen content and ambient lighting for up to a 25% reduction in display power consumption. Combined, these features give users the best visual experience possible.

MediaTek Helio X23 and X27’s Envelope Tracking Module provides further power-efficiency. It dynamically adjusts the output voltage based on signal strength from the power amplifier, averaging a 15% reduction in power consumption during peak output.

Smartphones powered by MediaTek Helio X23 and X27 will be available soon.