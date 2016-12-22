Telenor offers lowest call tariff at call rates of 10 paise and 20 paise per minute in Gujarat

Telenor India, on Friday launched local and STD calls on Telenor network at 10 paise per minute and all other calls at 20 paise per minute. These unparalleled and most economical call rates across industry can be availed with Special Tariff Voucher (STV) 47 and STV 34 for Gujarat circle. Existing subscribers can enjoy all calls within Telenor network at 10 paisa/ min and all other STD & local calls at 20 paisa/ min for minimum 28 days by purchasing STV 47. STV 34 also reduces tariff substantially by offering call rate of 20 paisa/ min for all local calls with validity of 28 days. Even new Telenor customers can take advantage of the lowest call tariff in the ongoing cash crunch circumstances by opting for FRC 44. FRC 44 provides call rates of 10 paisa/ min for Telenor to Telenor STD Calls and All local & STD Other network calls at 20 paisa/ min for 180 days along with Rs 30 talk time and 1GB data. Telenor India, committed to drive affordability of telecom services among masses has been regularly launching innovative and value for money products. With these exciting new products, Telenor reinstates its customer-centric focus and ‘Sabse Sasta – Sabke Liye’ value proposition.







“At Telenor while we focus on providing easy-on-pocket products to our customers, there is also an unwavering focus on providing relevant products as well. With this lowest tariff rates across telecom industry we are sure that our customers will be able to gain maximum benefit in today’s cash crunch scenario,” said Rituraj Kalita, Circle Business Head, Gujarat Telenor India. Customers can avail these offers at the nearest retail outlets, through online recharge from the Telenor India website, the Telenor India mobile app or by simply dialling *222*7*MRP# from their mobile phones. Telenor has over 355 distributors, 315 exclusive stores and 46000 Point of Sale and serves nearly 8.4 million customers in the Gujarat circle.