Aircel offers free voice calls for 3 months and data for 1 month in Delhi with the FRC148 plan
TT Correspondent |  |  06 Dec 2016

Since the mega launch of Reliance Jio services, other operators have geared up to launch the freebie data and voice plans. Aircel, on Monday launched an attractive and best value offer - FRC148 with a validity of 90 days. Designed for new customers, the product offers unmatched value proposition to its voice and data users in Delhi.

Customers will enjoy FREE Aircel to Aircel (Local and STD) and also Free Aircel to others (local and STD with a free usage of 15,000 seconds/month for three months) for 90 days with the First Recharge of Rs. 149. In addition to the calling benefits, the customers will get unlimited 2G data for one month.

“Aircel is redefining the value proposition with a whole range of exciting Data and Voice products. The recent drop in the average selling price of smart phones has led to an explosion in the adoption of smart phones among Indians. More and more Indians are using mobile for calling (Voice) as well as surfing/sharing online (Internet/data). Aircel recognizes the trend of customers becoming a multi-service user hence it becomes imperative to introduce fully loaded combo packs which is a solution to their evolving communication needs,” said Dr. Harish Sharma, Regional Manager - North, Aircel.

    

Customers need to recharge a minimum of Rs.50 in the current month to enjoy the unlimited benefits of FRC149 in the corresponding months.
    
