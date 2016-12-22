Airtel appoints Sunil Taldar as its new CEO and Director for DTH

Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Monday said that it has appointed Sunil Taldar as its new CEO & Director - DTH. Sunil will be a member of the Airtel Management Board and report to Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel. He takes over from Shashi Arora who after a successful stint of appx. five years as CEO – DTH has moved as MD & CEO, Airtel Payments Bank. In his new role, Sunil will be responsible for driving growth and innovation for Airtel Digital TV, which is a key growth driver within the company’s B2C portfolio. Commenting on the appointment, Gopal Vittal said, “We are pleased to have Sunil as part of our leadership team and hope that his rich experience across consumer facing categories will add value to our DTH portfolio. I wish Sunil all the best for his new role and look forward to working with him. I would also thank Shashi for his valuable contribution to Airtel Digital TV.” Sunil has a rich experience of over 28 years in the FMCG industry with Mondelez (erstwhile Cadbury), where he held several senior leadership positions across multiple geographies, including India, China, and Singapore across Sales, Marketing, Media and General Management. In his last role, Sunil was Country Head - Indonesia for Mondelez, where he played a critical role in turning around the business. Prior to this, Sunil was India Sales Director for Cadbury where he transformed the company's go to market capabilities and delivered solid growth. Airtel Digital TV had over 12.4 million customers at the end of the quarter ended September 2016 and the business recorded a revenue growth of 21% and customer growth of 17% for the same period.