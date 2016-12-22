Huawei wins 2016 best consumer electronics brand award

Huawei Smartphones, the world’s 3rd largest smartphone manufacturer was announced the winners of ‘Best Consumer Electronics Brand’ during the “Best Brands 2016 – the Chinese brand ranking” by The Service plan Group, Europe´s largest independent communications agency, jointly with GfK, the world’s renowned market research organization, at an awards ceremony which took place in Shanghai. Launched in Germany since 2004, the Best Brands was designed to recognize the most successful and powerful brands. The marketing awards were introduced in China the first time in 2014. It is the first brand ranking in China to take a comprehensive view of exclusively the consumer’s opinions, evaluating it based on both emotional and behavioral dimensions – creating transparency and objectivity. Other winners this year include Airbnb-Best Disruptive Brand, WeChat-Best Digital Economy Brand, and BMW-Best Emotionally Bonding Brand. “Our business is growing fast. In only five years, we have grown into one of the world’s top three smartphone brands. Interbrand ranked Huawei as one of the top 100 brands since 2014. This year, we are taking a step ahead, moving to number 72. Innovation is at the core of our business. We focus on meaningful innovations, which are vial important to the consumer experience. This is why we breakthrough in performance and power consumption. Huawei has worked with Leica to redefine smartphone photography. With the world’s first Leica dual-camera design, Huawei P9 has helped over 10 million people around the world to capture the wonderful moments in their life and turn them into artistic photos,” said Glory Zhang, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Consumer Business. “On one hand, innovation leads our business. On the other hand, passion fuels our brand. It is the passion to aim high and to make a difference that unifies the overall 170,000 employees of Huawei worldwide. It inspires the whole team to achieve unexpected greatness. We are happy to see more and more people recognize our innovation and love to use our products,” added Glory Zhang. 2016 Major Brand Awards Interbrand Best Global Brands 2016: Huawei No.72

The Best Global Brands is an annual report published by Interbrand, identifying the world’s 100 most valuable brands. The ranking is based on three key components that contribute to a brand’s cumulative value: the financial performance of the branded products and services, the role the brand plays in influencing customer choice and the strength the brand has to command a premium price or secure earnings for the company. Interbrand is part of the Omnicom Group Inc. Huawei and Lenovo are the only two Chinese companies that made into Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2016 rankings. Interbrand ranked Huawei as one of the top 100 brands since 2014. This year, Huawei ranks #72, up from #88 last year.



2016 BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands: Huawei No.50

BrandZ is the world's largest brand equity database containing data on brands gathered from interviews with over 150,000 people every year in up to 400 studies around the world. The BrandZ Global Top 100 was launched in 2006 by Millward Brown, which is a part of WPP, the world’s largest communications services group. Huawei ranks No. 50 in 2016, up from No. 70 in 2015. 2016 Best Brands China: Best Consumer Electronics Brand

Launched in Germany since 2004 by The Serviceplan Group, Europe´s largest independent communications agency, jointly with GfK, the world renowned market research organization, the Best Brands was designed to recognize the most successful and powerful brands. The marketing awards were introduced in China the first time in 2014. It is the first brand ranking in China to take a comprehensive view of exclusively the consumer’s opinions, evaluating it based on both emotional and behavioral dimensions – creating transparency and objectivity. Huawei was named “Best Consumer Electronics Brand”, beating other brands competing for the category including Apple and Canon.