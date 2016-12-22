Qualcomm collaborates with Microsoft to support Windows 10 computing devices on Qualcomm Snapdragon processors

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., on Thursday at Microsoft's Windows Hardware Engineering Community event announced that they are collaborating with Microsoft Corp. to enable Windows 10 on mobile computing devices powered by next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, enabling mobile, power efficient, always-connected cellular PC devices. Supporting full compatibility with the Windows 10 ecosystem, the Snapdragon processor is designed to enable Windows hardware developers to create next generation device form factors, providing mobility to cloud computing. "Qualcomm Snapdragon processors offer one of the world's most advanced mobile computing features, including Gigabit LTE connectivity, advanced multimedia support, machine learning and superior hardware security features, all while supporting thin, fan-less designs and long battery life. With compatibility with the Windows 10 ecosystem, the Qualcomm Snapdragon platform is expected to support mobility to cloud computing and redefine how people will use said Cristiano Amon, executive vice president, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and president, QCT. As traditional PC computing becomes more mobile, Qualcomm Technologies brings the scale of the mobile ecosystem with an unparalleled pace of innovation to address consumers' growing need to be always on and always connected. Snapdragon can be designed to support Windows 10 PCs to combine the best of computing and productivity with the cutting edge consumer electronics technologies available in today's leading smartphones. "We are excited to bring Windows 10 to the ARM ecosystem with Qualcomm Technologies. We continue to look for ways to empower our customers to create wherever they are. Bringing Windows 10 to life with a range of thin, light, power-efficient and always-connected devices, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon platform, is the next step in delivering the innovations our customers love - touch, pen, Windows Hello, and more - anytime, anywhere," said Terry Myerson, executive vice president of the Windows and Devices Group at Microsoft. New Windows 10 PCs powered by Snapdragon can be designed to support x86 Win32 and universal Windows apps, including Adobe Photoshop, Microsoft Office and Windows 10 gaming titles. The first PCs running Windows 10 based on Snapdragon processors are expected to be available as early as next year.