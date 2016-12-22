Airtel offers free voice calls to anywhere in India for its prepaid users

Bharti Airtel Limited (Airtel), on Thursday launched two new bundled packs for its prepaid customers with free voice calling and substantial data benefits. These two packs add to Airtel’s wide bouquet of innovative packs and plans for customers, offering them more flexibility. Rs. 145 pack

Priced at Rs 145, the pack offers 300 MB data to customers with 4G ready mobile phones along with free Local and STD Airtel-to-Airtel calls. The pack will offer 50 MB data (in addition to free Airtel-to-Airtel calls across India) to customers with basic mobile phones, which are ideally suited for web surfing and accessing light social media applications. The pack has a validity of 28 days and is available to customers across India. Rs. 345 pack

Priced at Rs 345, the pack offers 1 GB data to customers with 4G ready mobile phones along with free calls - Local and STD – to any network in India. The pack will offer 50 MB data (in addition to free calls to any network across India) to customers with basic mobile phones, which are ideally suited for web surfing and accessing light social media applications. The pack has a validity of 28 days and is available to customers across India. Both packs offer an affordable option to customers to stay connected at all times and provide sufficient data to stay online through the month. Airtel has also been consistently rated as the fastest 4G network in the country (http://www.myspeed.trai.gov.in/). “This is another initiative from us to bring innovative bundle offers to our customers in line with our endeavour to provide the great value backed by a superior network experience,” said Ajai Puri, Director – Market Operations (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel. Notes: The above pack prices are for Delhi circle, it will vary circle to circle; Customers in Kerala can enjoy the data benefits on 2G/4G