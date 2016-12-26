Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Corporate
Nokia expands patent litigation against Apple in Asia, Europe and the US
TT Correspondent |  |  26 Dec 2016

Nokia has filed further complaints alleging that Apple products infringe a number of Nokia patents, expanding its litigation originally announced on December 21.

Across actions in 11 countries, there are now 40 patents in suit, which cover technologies such as display, user interface, software, antenna, chipsets and video coding. Cases have now been filed in:
• Regional Court, Dusseldorf, Germany - 8 patents *
• Regional Court, Mannheim, Germany - 4 patents *
• Regional Court, Munich, Germany - 2 patents *
• Market Court, Helsinki, Finland - 3 patents
• High Court, London, UK - 3 patents
• Court of Turin, Italy - 4 patents
• Patent and Market Court, Stockholm, Sweden - 3 patents
• Commercial Courts, Barcelona, Spain - 1 patent
• District Court, The Hague, Netherlands - 3 patents
• High Court, Paris, France - 1 patent
• High Court, Hong Kong - 1 patent
• Tokyo District Court, Japan - 2 patents
• US District Court, Eastern District of Texas - 18 patents *
• International Trade Commission, US - 8 patents

As one of the world's leading innovators, and following the acquisition of full ownership of NSN in 2013 and Alcatel-Lucent in 2016, Nokia now owns three valuable portfolios of intellectual property. Built on more than EUR 115 billion invested in R&D over the past twenty years, our tens of thousands of patents cover many important technologies used in smartphones, tablets, personal computers and similar devices.

Since agreeing a license covering some patents from the Nokia Technologies portfolio in 2011, Apple has declined subsequent offers made by Nokia to license other of its patented inventions which are used by many of Apple's products.

"Through our sustained investment in research and development, Nokia has created or contributed to many of the fundamental technologies used in today's mobile devices, including Apple products. After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple's use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights," said Ilkka Rahnasto, head of Patent Business at Nokia.
    
Other Stories in this Section
Bharti Airtel enters into an exclusive agreement with Orascom to acquire Middle East North Africa Submarine Cable System
Telstra selects Ericsson’s small cell solutions
Reliance Communications sells its towers business to Brookfield Infrastructure for $1.6 billion
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
26 Dec 2016(IST)  
telecom
ad1
Whitepaper
Cisco® ONE: Traffic Visualization and Control
Traffic visualization and control applies this vision to effectively manage traffic and session growth while economical...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Other Stories of the Day
Karbonn Mobile launches four new entry-level 4G smartphones in India starting at Rs 5090
Nokia, Vodafone and Telit collaborate to expand the IoT ecosystem using NB-IoT technology
Huawei and Telefonica signs MoU to jointly develop NB-IoT markets in Europe and Latin America