Airtel launches ‘V-Fiber’ in Pune to deliver superfast broadband to Digital Homes

Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Wednesday announced launch of ‘V-Fiber’ in Pune, to offer superfast broadband to its customers. ‘V-Fiber’ is based on Vectorization - Europe’s No. 1 fixed broadband technology – and will deliver speeds of up to 100 Mbps over Airtel’s existing broadband footprint in the city. ‘V-Fiber’ will transform the home broadband for Airtel customers with consistently superfast data speeds and enable HD video streaming, heavy file downloads and uploads in a multi-device environment (over Wi-Fi). ‘V-Fiber’ is a green technology and there is no new wiring, drilling etc. required at an existing customer’s premises. One simply needs to upgrade to a new ‘V-Fiber’ modem. Airtel is the first operator in India to deploy Vectorization technology, which turbo charges the last mile copper with advanced noise elimination technology (just like in audio systems) to deliver superfast data speeds. With V-Fiber, Airtel has brought fiber into colonies & neighborhoods and upgraded exchanges. Existing Airtel broadband customers can upgrade to ‘V-Fiber’ speeds to enjoy superfast data speeds at no extra monthly cost. If they are not happy with the service within one month, Airtel will refund the activation charges and the amount will be adjusted in the next bill cycle. New customers can avail the 3 month unlimited offer and subsequently choose exciting V-Fiber plans starting from Rs. 699. Existing and new customers can register their requests at www.airtel.in/vfiber or call on 18001030121. “We are delighted to bring ‘V-Fiber’ to our customers in Pune, as part of our endeavor to deliver best-in-class broadband experience to users. With ‘V-Fiber’, we are all set to offer an altogether transformed experience on our future ready network to the digitally savvy homes. This solution offers a very quick and convenient upgrade to the customer. Our innovative myHome Rewards program and free voice calling facility will certainly add to the delight of Pune’s Digital Homes,” said Vidur Rattan, CEO – Rest of Maharashtra and Goa, Bharti Airtel.