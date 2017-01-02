BSNL launches unlimited local and STD calling plan at Rs 144

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering unlimited local and STD calls to any network for one month at Rs 144. The plan is valid for six months and will also come with 300 MB of data, reported PTI.

The company unveiled the plan on January 1, 2017. The offer is valid for available for both pre-paid and post-paid customers.

“We have 4,400 Wi-Fi hotspots launched countrywide. I think in Mahabalipuram near Chennai has a similar Wi-Fi hotspots. Our immediate strategy is to expand this. In next one year, we will be having around 40,000 Wi-Fi Hotspots across the country,” said Anupam Srivastava, Chairman & Managing Director of BSNL.

The company has also obtained a licence for the 2500 MHz spectrum band from the central government, he said, adding that BSNL will unveil classic LTE (Long Term Evolution, or 4G) spectrum in a phased manner.