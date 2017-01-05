Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Corporate
Xiaomi India achieves milestone, crosses US$1 billion in revenue in 2016
TT Correspondent |  |  05 Jan 2017

Chinese technology company Xiaomi, on Thursday announced that it has crossed US$1 billion worth of revenue in India in 2016. Xiaomi has been able to achieve this milestone within the first two years of its operation in the country, making it a first in the industry.

“We are truly excited to announce that Xiaomi has achieved this historic feat of recording over US$1 billion in revenue achieved within two years of us launching our operation in India. 2016 was an incredible year for us and we were able to attain several milestones. This achievement is a great motivation for us to deliver even more high-quality, disruptive products in the coming year. It speaks volumes about the love and trust Mi fans have for Xiaomi, and we are extremely thankful to everyone who were a part of our journey. We look forward to an even better 2017,” said Manu Jain, India Head, Xiaomi.

The announcement comes shortly after Xiaomi announced that it sold more than 1 million smartphones in India in 18 days and over 2 million smartphones for the first time in Q3 2016, with nearly 150% year-on-year growth. The company has witnessed many other similar performance milestones within its first two years of operations in India, thanks to a strong focus on making innovation available to everyone by bringing products to India that have disrupted the smartphone market with cutting-edge technologies, coupled with an online-focused business model.

Key milestones of 2016

• Xiaomi became the #3 Smartphone Vendor in Q3 2016 (as per smartphone shipments)
• Mi India crossed 2 million smartphone sale for the first time in Q3 2016, achieving ~150% year-on-year sales growth from Q3 2015 to Q3 2016
• As per IDC, Redmi Note 3 was the highest shipped device in the history of online smartphones industry, with more than 2.3 million devices sold in 6 months
• Redmi 3S (along with Redmi 3S Prime) and Redmi Note 3 were respectively the #1 bestseller devices during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Diwali Shopping Festival.
• Redmi 3S and Redmi Note 3 contribute significantly to the online smartphone market with nearly 50% market share among top 10 phones in India.
    
Other Stories in this Section
BT and MediaTek join hands to deliver total wireless connectivity for the home and connected world
BSNL launches unlimited local and STD calling plan at Rs 144
Airtel launches ‘V-Fiber’ in Pune to deliver superfast broadband to Digital Homes
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
05 Jan 2017(IST)  
telecom
ad1
Whitepaper
Cisco® ONE: Traffic Visualization and Control
Traffic visualization and control applies this vision to effectively manage traffic and session growth while economical...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Other Stories of the Day
ASUS launches ZenFone AR and ZenFone 3 Zoom at CES
BT and MediaTek join hands to deliver total wireless connectivity for the home and connected world
MediaTek announces MT2533D chipset with advanced technology for smart headsets, headphones and hands-free systems
Tata Elxsi announces partnership with DISTI for feature-rich 3D automotive UX
Verizon and Qualcomm unveil next chapter of growth for the Internet of Things
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 835 SoC at CES
Acer launches performance-oriented Aspire VX 15, V Nitro notebooks and GX Series desktop PC
Ericsson, Qualcomm and AT&T announce collaboration on 5G New Radio trials intended to accelerate wide-scale 5G deployments
IBM appoints Karan Bajwa as it new managing director and Vanitha Narayanan as the new chairman