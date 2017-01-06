Vodafone SuperNet 4G launched in Uttarakhand and UP West circle

Vodafone, on Thursday announced the launch of its Vodafone SuperNet 4G service in UP (west) circle. Vodafone SuperNet 4G was launched in Dehradun, Haridwar, Aligarh, Nainital and nine other prominent business, tourism and educational hubs in the presence of Shri Sanjay Kumar Gunjyal, Inspector General, Uttarakhand Police and Shri Dilip Kumar Ganta, Business Head– UP West Circle, Vodafone India. Vodafone SuperNet 4G services will soon be available across several other major towns across the circle by March 2017. The state-of-the-art network will enable Vodafone SuperNet 4G customers to access internet via mobile with speeds across a range of smart devices including Mi-Fi & dongles. Vodafone 4G services can be readily accessed from 4G enabled handsets, offered by leading smartphone manufacturers and available across the country. Vodafone SuperNet 4G will significantly enhance the mobile internet experience for customers with faster download/upload of videos and music, seamless video chats and will also facilitate greater ease in using their favourite apps. Customers will also adore features like high definition video streaming, mobile gaming and two-way video calling. Vodafone SuperNet 4G service is built on a strong fiber backhaul, a new and modern network. With this launch, Vodafone is now uniquely positioned to offer in UP (West) an Uttaranchal, 2G/3G/4G services on its own state of the art, convergent radio technology. Leveraging its global network and experience, Vodafone also pioneered international roaming on 4G for its India customers visiting in 35+ countries including UK, UAE, Turkey, Ireland, Singapore, Albania, Netherlands, Romania, Germany, Greece, Czech Republic, with many more countries to be launched in the near future. “As a steadfast partner to Digital India, we are delighted to launch Vodafone SuperNet 4G in Uttarakhand and UP (west). 4G has the potential to revolutionize the mobile experience through powerful innovation that impacts how we work and live. Vodafone’s global expertise and experience of launching 4G across 20 countries gives us a better understanding of this technology and the needs of the 4G customer. We have received overwhelming response from customers who have already experienced Vodafone SuperNet 4G. Beginning today, our customers in Dehradun, Haridwar, Aligarh, Nainital and 9 other towns soon across several other locations can enjoy the world’s largest 4G network experience,” said Suresh Kumar, Operations Director, Vodafone India. With launches planned shortly in Goa, Punjab and Chennai, Vodafone SuperNet 4G coverage will be available in 2,400 towns across the country by March 2017. These 17 circles where Vodafone will offer 4G service, contribute over 90 percent of Vodafone India’s data revenues. “Uttarankhand and UP (west) is a key market for Vodafone India and as one of the leading telecom service providers our over 11.4 million customers in the circle have a lot to look forward to. Beginning with Dehradun, Haridwar and Aligarh, the capital city, tourism hub and Educational center respectively, we will shortly expand the Vodafone SuperNet 4Gservice across the entire circle in a phased manner. We invite our data savvy customers in the city to make the most of the bonanza of special benefits being offered to enjoy the best mobile internet experience,” said Dilip Kumar Ganta, Business Head – UP (west) Circle, Vodafone India. The special benefits on offer to enjoy the Vodafone SuperNet 4G experience in UP (west) circle include: Unmatched value

• FREE SIM upgrade to 4G plus 2GB Data FREE with every 4G SIM upgrade

• Prepaid Customers enjoy 4 times 4G data on purchase of 1GB pack

• Faster 4G services at 3G prices

• Array of Data Packs starting from as little as INR 8 for 30 MB

• FREE 3-month access to VODAFONE PLAY-your one stop destination to a world of entertainment-TV, Movies, Videos & Music

• 4G Mi-Fi that supports Wi-Fi connectivity for up to 15 devices

• Enjoy 4G international roaming in 35+ countries like: UK, UAE, New Zealand, Turkey, Ireland, Singapore, Albania, Netherlands, Romania, Germany, Greece & Czech Republic, many more countries to be launched in the near future. Seamless customer experience

• Instant 4G SIM exchange at all Vodafone stores and select retail outlets

• Vodafone subscribers can also check if their SIM / Phone is 4G compatible by sending an SMS <4GCHECK> to 199 UP (W) circle is a focus and significant growth market for Vodafone India. To cater to the growing volumes of customer usage and their increasing need for speed, the company has invested over INR 1,300 crore till date including more than INR 139 crore in H1 FY17itself to expand, modernize and build a more technology and energy efficient network, Vodafone has a large retail footprint with over 850 Vodafone branded stores, mini stores and retail touch points spread across prominent localities in the circle, making it convenient for customers to access Vodafone’s products and services within their neighborhood.