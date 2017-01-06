Mahindra Comviva forays into M-Learning with PalmLeaf

Mahindra Comviva, on Thursday announced that they have forayed into Mobile based corporate learning and development offering with PalmLeaf, a comprehensive smartphone led learning and engagement solution; with the aim to address all staff learning requirements of modern-day corporations. Company has also announced that it has partnered with Vistara, a Tata group company to deploy PalmLeaf solution, to provide rich and interactive learning experience to Vistara’s employees. Through mobile delivery, PalmLeaf will be empowering enterprises to deal with learning issues like huge drop out, low ROI, no measure for learning effectiveness etc. and expand their training programs through blended and mobile first comprehensive learning experience.



“When it comes to employee learning, today’s organizations need to understand the effectiveness and efficiency of the training delivery mechanisms. M-learning platform provides us with an intuitive and interactive learning platform along with content that is designed for mobile phone screens, creating a win-win scenario for the company as well as the learners,” said Roli Singh, Head Talent Development of Vistara. “HR leaders and learning professionals recognize that ‘true’ learning should be ‘self-driven’, and should be a ‘pull’. PalmLeaf provides an immersive learning experience for employees that are aligned to employee aspirations as well as organizational objectives,” said Poonam Tharad, Co-Founder and Head of Business at PalmLeaf. Until now, mobile and e-learning solutions have been limited due to the inability to provide effective learning content that matches the lifestyle of learners. PalmLeaf enables enterprises to offer new generation of learning solutions, via technology, learning methodology and ‘Mobigogy’ framework based content that users can select as per their choice and are motivated to use. PalmLeaf will provide Vistara with the robust and scalable platform; it needs for employee training initiatives across the length and breadth of the organization.



PalmLeaf addresses various challenges by providing an integrated and comprehensive m-learning solution that comes with cutting edge features like patented ‘FlashLeaf’ technology for engagement, multiple learning methodologies like social learning, providing an intuitive and immersive user experience. While other m-learning solutions have mobile as a support function, PalmLeaf has mobile content at its core.



PalmLeaf’s m-learning platform along with its uniquely designed byte size content optimizes employee training and productivity costs by converting employee idle moments into learning opportunities and improving course completion rates by 67%. Since it is based on a mobile based delivery platform, it helps organizations to bring their geographically dispersed staff within its scope as well as facilitate easy integration into HRMS and any LMS. From the perspective of the employees, it improves learning effectiveness through crisp content screen of 20 seconds based on ‘Mobigogy framework’ devised by PalmLeaf content development team.