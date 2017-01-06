Xiaomi debuts at CES with 4.9mm ultra thin Mi TV 4

Leading technology company Xiaomi kicked off its CES debut in Las Vegas, on Thursday with an announcement of Mi TV 4. Pushing the boundaries of innovation, Mi TV 4 has a 4.9mm ultra-thin frameless metal body. The 65-inch version is designed with a modular approach, with the separate Mi TV Bar consisting of the mainboard and a sound system that supports Dolby Atmos, delivering a stunning viewing experience within the home that rivals the experience in a cinema. At the same time, Xiaomi unveiled its booth on the CES show floor which will display a range of over 70 products from Xiaomi’s core range of smartphones, smart TVs, and smart routers, as well as dozens of Mi Ecosystem products in the smart home, health & fitness, personal transportation, smart toys, and other categories. Mi Ecosystem covers hundreds of smart products manufactured by Xiaomi’s ecosystem partners. What makes Xiaomi’s approach to Internet of Things unique is the way it incubates and invests in specialized companies to effectively expand its product line in a highly scalable manner. As the world’s most successful hardware incubator, Xiaomi has invested in 77 companies that design and manufacture products beyond the three core product categories designed in-house: smartphones, smart TVs and smart routers. Xiaomi also announced today that over 23 million Mi Bands and 3.3 million webcams have been sold to date, and over 1 million Mi Air Purifiers are sold annually. Tying these smart products together is the Mi Ecosystem IoT platform, which now has over 50 million connected devices, with the Mi Home app crossing over 5 million daily active users. “We have proved that the Mi Ecosystem model works, and our focus going forward is to ensure that we can scale this model further in terms of products, and also geographically. CES, as a global event that showcases innovations from around the world, is the ideal place for us to kick off this effort," said Xiang Wang, Senior Vice President of Xiaomi. “Xiaomi is bringing a glimpse of the future to the world as we explore the frontiers of technological innovation to deliver even more amazing features to our users. We continue to push boundaries with the use of ceramic on smartphones, this time in white, which presents more challenges in terms of yield,” said Hugo Barra, Vice President of Xiaomi. Mi TV 4: The thinnest ever Mi TV with revolutionary Dolby Atmos home theater

Since its first TV, Xiaomi has redefined what users expect from a smart TV. Mi TV 4 continues this trend in terms of design, visual and audio performance. Mi TV 4 is extremely thin at 4.9mm. With a screen that goes almost all the way to the edge, the 4K display takes centerstage. This is further complemented by a transparent stand. Mi TV 4 (65") has been crafted with a modular design approach first introduced with Mi TV 3. The TV set is separated into two parts: a 4K display and the Mi TV Bar, which incorporates both the motherboard and an independent sound system that now includes up firing speakers. These speakers, together with a subwoofer and two rear wireless satellite speakers together make up the Mi TV 4 Dolby Atmos home theater. Dolby Atmos utilizes the up firing speakers to project sound overhead, so audio envelopes the viewer in 3D space, rather than on a 2D plane like in typical surround sound. Having such a design makes Mi TV 4 easily upgradeable, as changing the Mi TV Bar will make any TV like a brand new product, while keeping the 4K panel unchanged. Mi TV 4 will be available in China at a later date, with an estimated price well under US$2000 for the 65-inch version that comes with the Dolby Atmos home theater. Key features of Mi TV 4: • 4K display (3,840 x 2,160 pixels)

• 4.9mm ultra-thin metal body

• Quad-core 64-bit flagship TV processor

• Independent Dolby Atmos cinematic sound system

• Dolby and DTS dual audio decoding

• Deep learning AI system for intelligent recommendations

• Sizes: 49”/ 55”/ 65”