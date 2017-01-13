N Chandrasekaran is the new Chairman of Tata Sons

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Thursday announced that Rajesh Gopinathan has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Rajesh Gopinathan takes over from N Chandrasekaran who has been appointed as the Chairman of Tata Sons Ltd, effective February 21, 2017. TCS has also named N Ganapathy Subramaniam, (NGS) who is currently President, TCS Financial Solutions as the President and Chief Operating Officer and appointed him as a director on the board of the company. “TCS’ core strength is its strong leadership talent that is collaborative and aspirational. I have been privileged to lead this company of great professionals over the last 7 years. I am grateful to the support I have received from every TCSer. I could not have succeeded without the support of my colleagues. I am absolutely delighted that the board has chosen both Rajesh and NGS to lead this company into the future. I am proud of the capability they have to take TCS to greater heights. I look forward to a continued relationship with TCS and the management team,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons. On N Chandrasekaran’s appointment as the Tata Group Chairman, Anil D. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Group, said "N. Chandrasekaran's elevation as Chairman of Tata Sons is an outstanding choice. Chandra, as he is fondly referred to, brings to the table an unparalleled track record of value creation and visionary leadership at TCS, the Kohinoor in the Tata Crown. Having run many marathons with him, I have the highest regard for Chandra's spirit of endurance, grit, determination and focus. He is, as they say, the complete package." “I would like to thank the TCS Board and Chandra for the privilege and honor to lead this great organization. TCS has evolved into an industry leader during Chandra’s tenure. It is definitely big shoes to fill. With continuous guidance from Chandra and the support of the TCS team, I am confident of continuing this great journey that TCS is on,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD. “I sincerely thank the TCS Board for this honor. Chandra has provided a great platform through his visionary leadership. I look forward to working with Rajesh and the rest of my colleagues and contribute to TCS’ future growth,” said N G Subramaniam. Rajesh Gopinathan started his professional career with Tata Consultancy Services in 2001. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company in February 2013. He has played a key role in helping TCS become a $ 16.5 billion global company with over 371,000 employees. Prior to becoming the CFO Rajesh was the Vice President - Business Finance. In this role he was responsible for the financial management of the company’s individual operating units. His responsibilities include financial planning and control as well as revenue assurance and margin management. N. Ganapathy Subramaniam (NGS as he is called) is currently the President of TCS Financial Solutions, a strategic business unit of TCS. He has been part of TCS and the Indian IT Industry for the past 34 years and has had opportunities to perform a variety of roles in delivering solutions to customers globally, especially in the Banking and Financial Services sector.