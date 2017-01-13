Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Airtel appoints Badal Bagri as its new CFO for India and South Asia
TT Correspondent |  |  13 Jan 2017

Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Wednesday announced the appointment of Badal Bagri as Chief Financial Officer for its India & South Asia operations with effect from January 16, 2017.

In his new role, Badal will lead the Finance teams across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to drive Airtel’s growth strategy. He will report to Nilanjan Roy, Global Chief Financial Officer, Bharti Airtel.

“We are delighted to have Badal back on board with us. I wish him the very best for his new role and look forward to work closely with him.  His leadership, deep knowledge and rich experience will significantly contribute towards further strengthening our finance team as we steer ahead in our growth journey,” said Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel.

This will be Badal’s second stint with Airtel. He had previously worked with Airtel from 2010 to 2014 and was the Chief Controller for the Consumer Business as well as the Global Financial Controller. In his last role, Badal was the Chief Financial Officer at Aircel. Prior to this, he was the Chief Financial Officer at Micromax.

Badal has over 22 years of work experience across telecom, FMCG, services and manufacturing having worked with leading conglomerates such as Genpact, GE, Coke and ICI. He is a Chartered Accountant and a Commerce Graduate from Calcutta University.
    
13 Jan 2017(IST)  
