Vodafone offers four times 4G data to take on Jio, Airtel and Idea

Vodafone, on Tuesday announced a bonanza of four times more data for its Vodafone SuperNet 4G customers. Customers buying a 1GB and 10 GB 4G data packs can now enjoy 4GB and 22 GB data, for Rs. 250 and Rs. 999, respectively. These packs are available across all circles in which Vodafone offers 4G services. “Our customers are consuming more of content and video online. With these super rich data packs, our rapidly growing base of 4G customers across 17 circles can enjoy much more of mobile internet while remaining confidently connected on Vodafone SuperNet 4G. It will also encourage first time and limited users of mobile internet to explore more by providing greater value. They can access four times more of their favorite content online for the same cost in a truly worry free manner,“ said Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India. The 4X higher quantum of data can be used by customers as per their discretion including enjoying a variety of videos and movies on VODAFONE PLAY, your one window to the world of entertainment, with 150+ Live TV channels, over 14,000 movies, TV show titles and a wide range of all genres of music. These 4X data packs can be purchased via digital channels as well as all retail touch points. The benefits can be enjoyed at any hour of day or night, when connected to the Vodafone network. Vodafone has invested significantly in building Vodafone SuperNet, a modern and scalable network incorporating the latest advances in technology for better customer experience. It offers HD Voice quality across its entire network and super mobile broadband experience across the country. To make data more accessible and relevant, Vodafone has been hand holding customers to use mobile internet and educating current and potential users about how internet can add significant value to them. Vodafone is also building content partnerships, simplifying pricing, educating retailers and offering choice to customer basis their interests and consumption patterns.