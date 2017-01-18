MediaTek smartphone design training program concludes successfully

MediaTek Inc. on Monday announced its “Smartphone Design Training Program” created to accelerate the “Make in India” initiative has concluded successfully. MediaTek developed this training program to foster and educate talent for India’s fast-growing handset industry, by sharing its smartphone expertise and knowledge with a group of handpicked senior managers and engineers from the smartphone industry in India.

The industry's first training program is designed to help the Indian government address the strong demand for smartphone design talent and supply the necessary skills. It also creates a platform for MediaTek and its global ecosystem partners to collaborate with Indian companies and build closer partnerships to create new, Indian designed products for its home market.

The training program’s closing ceremony was held at the MediaTek Headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan on 13th January,2017. Aruna Sundararajan, Secretary of MeitY, joined the ceremony via video conference and recognized historical value of the training program to foster talent for India. MediaTek Chairman and CEO, Ming-Kai Tsai congratulated all participants who completed the training in person, along with Ming-Ji Wu, Director General of Industrial Development Bureau at MOEA.

Sridharan Madhusudhanan, Director General, India Taipei Association and Gince Kuruvilla Mattam, Deputy Director General, India Taipei Association also attended the function and interacted with the participating Taiwanese companies and Indian engineers.

Over the past six weeks, the training focused on providing:

• In-depth training program covering all aspects towards the theoryof product design and hands-on experience building smartphones from scratch.

• Overview of all key hardware design domains including system design, RF, connectivity and multimedia, 12 MediaTek partners, who are major component makers within the handset ecosystem joined to deliver wider knowledge to participants.

• Soft-skills helping participants to lead a team for efficient execution of handset projects.

Forty-two Indian engineers joined the program in Taiwan for the training who are now industry ready to work on live handset design projects. The participants represented twenty-two leading Indian companies including well-known smartphone brands Micromax, Videocon, Lava and Intex.

MediaTek collaborated with the smartphone global ecosystem to provide an unprecedented opportunity, where key component companies came together to share knowledge of their specialized domains. These partners includedAiroha, Anritsu, Ilitek, Keysight, Liteon, Litepoint, RichTek, Rohde & Schwarz, Sporton, TXC Corporation, Unimicron and Winbond.