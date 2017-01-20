Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Samsung to announce the findings of Galaxy Note7 explosion investigations on January 23
TT Correspondent |  |  20 Jan 2017

Following several months of comprehensive investigations, Samsung executives will announce the cause of the Galaxy Note7 incidents and quality enhancement plan during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, on January 23, 2017 at 10 am KST (6.30 am IST).

Samsung Electronics, as well as independent expert organizations who conducted their own investigations into various aspects of the Galaxy Note7 incidents, will share their findings. In addition, Samsung will discuss the new measures the company has implemented in response to the incidents.

The full press conference will be available via live-stream globally, and can be accessed through www.samsung.com and Samsung Newsroom India (news.samsung.com/in).
    
