China Unicom Global signed IPX direct-connection agreement with multi international telecommunication operators
TT Correspondent |  |  24 Jan 2017

China Unicom Global Limited (CUG), on Monday signed the IPX direct-connection bilateral Agreement with PCCW Global Limited (PCCW Global), Hutchison Global Communications Limited (HGC) and Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd (Chunghwa) respectively, which achieved directly interconnection between CUG and above partners IPX network.

Direct IPX peering between CUG and the partners' network will expand China Unicom mobile roaming covering areas and provide corresponding countries/regions mobile customers with high-quality telecommunication services, including 3G & LTE voice, data roaming, voice transport as well as advanced IP-based service, such as VoLTE, HD video call & video conference.

“CUG IPX will become a critical platform for CUG international roaming data exchange. CUG would like to jointly promote direct-connection among mobile networks in Asia-Pacific by using IPX direct-connection, and provide faster, stabler and more secure international roaming services for mobile customers,” said Yuerui Ma, Executive Vice President of CUG.
    
