Corporate
Vodafone signed MoU with Bengal government for an investment of INR 3000 crore for next three years
TT Correspondent |  |  25 Jan 2017

Vodafone India, on Monday announced that they have signed a MoU with the Govt. of West Bengal committing an investment of Rs. 3000 crores over next 3 years for capacity augmentation and new business initiatives.

The MoU signed on the sidelines of Bengal Global Business Summit 2017 aims at strengthening Vodafone's leadership position in the state by offering customers a SuperNet experience through enhanced network capacity and by creating more employment opportunities.

“At Vodafone we are enthused with Government's vision of creating Bengal a business hub and keen to be a partner in its delivery. Vodafone India serves more than 2 crore customers in Kolkata & West Bengal circles. We remain deeply invested in and committed to West Bengal and are pleased to announce our investment plans in the state," said Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Business Head - Kolkata and West Bengal Circle.

Vodafone is already one of the largest MNC investors in the state and has invested 8,400cr+ in the state including INR 200 cr + in H1 FY17 towards upgrading the network. Vodafone is a leading employer in the state and provides direct /indirect employment to 1500+.
    
25 Jan 2017(IST)  
telecom
