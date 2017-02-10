Is dirty tricks department of a Corporate trying to malign Airtel?

It seems that a large Corporate has actived its dirty tricks department again. Bharti Airtel has filed a police complaint naming Shailendra Jha. The complaint says that Shailendra Jha is involved in sending malicious emails to customers against Airtel. It is interesting to note that a person of the same name (Shailendra Jha) who was RIL staffer (according to www.newsx.com) was detained for questioning by crime branch of Delhi Police in a case related to Corporate Espionage in 2015. However, Reliance official claims that these two Shailendra Jha are different. The screenshot of the google search and newsx article page is given below.













The detailed FIR by Airtel is as follows: To,

Station House Officer

Sector 18

Gurgaon

Haryana Sub: Investigation/Registration of FIR against the person(s) running malicious, illegal & fraudulent campaign specifically against Bharti Airtel Ltd. Sir, This is to submit that we (Bharti airtel) received an email on 1st February 2017 at 11.59 pm from Mr. Santosh Chaturvedi, with subject “Oppose Airtel from Misleading Consumers”. Subsequently we received approximately 3000 with the same subject, same content and from the same sender. The email id from which the email was received is info@techaajkal.com. The copy of the email is attached with this complaint as Annexure 1 for your persual. On-going through the contents of the email it is evident that the sender of the email desires to malign Bharti airtel’s brand name by initiating a motivated complaint for the services provided by Bharti Airtel Limited, Idea and Vodafone to Trai. As a responsible and reputable organistion since the email was received by one of our employees the matter was reported internally for preliminary investigation. In order to identify the authenticity of the email and the identity of the email sender, we initiated an exercise to check the source from which email was sent. As a first step we checked the registration date and “whois” information of the domain name techaajkal.com. The information that we could gather was that domain name “techaajkal.com” is relatively new and was registered as recently on 9th Jan 2017. It was further revealed that an attempt to conceal the details of the owner of the website were also made. On further internal investigation we found that the domain “mailer1.techaajkal.com” has a digital certificate registered in the name of ‘shailendra@vaishnaviit.in’. It was further discovered that the same email address is used for obtaining digital certificates for other domains including the domain mail.jiohomedelivery.com and mail.myawacs.com. We further wish to bring to your notice that on the basis of subsequent follow up to our initial investigation it was revealed that email id ‘shailendra@vaishnaviit.in’ in all likelihood belongs to Mr. Shailendra S Jha with contact number being 09702475295. This fact can be corroborated from the screen shot attached with this complaint as Annexure 2. The screen shot clearly reflects a complaint that has been answered by Mr. Shailendra S Jha with contact number being 09702475295 and email id being ‘shailendra@vaishnaviit.in’. The fact that email id ‘shailendra@vaishnaviit.in’ in all likelihood belongs to Mr. Shailendra S Jha is further substantiated by screen shot attached with this complaint as Annexure 3. The screenshot clearly reflects that domains known to us till date are registered with email address ‘shailendra@vaishnaviit.in’ are Bharathunt.com and Ovmedia.in and same belongs to Mr. Shailendra S Jha with contact number being 09702475295, Company name Vaishnavi Infotech, Address 9-Ram Bahal Yadav Chawl Caves Road, Pratap Nagar, Near Avishkar Building, Jogeshwari, East Mumbai Maharashtra 400060 IN. On the basis of the information collected so far we have strong reasons to believe that the email is sent by Mr. Shailendra S Jha with contact number being 09702475295 who is closely associated with mail.jiohomedelivery.com. It is on this basis that we strongly believe that this email has been sent to harm the reputation of our organisation and as a consequence wrongly benefit from the same by including into illegal dishonest, malicious, unlawful and fraudulent activities. In view of the aforementioned facts and circumstances we strongly believe that Mr. Shailendra S Jha has in collusion with unknown persons deliberately with ulterior motives for maligning the brand name of Bharti Airtel indulged in illegal activities to cause wrongful loss to our organisation and at the same time wrongflly gain by knowingly and internationally causing harm to our reputation, malign and damage the reputation of our brand benefitting our competitor in the Telecom industry. We state that police investigations are required in the present case to establish the role and identity of the acused person responsible for such illegal acts so as to ensure approprite action is taken against all responsible persons under provisions of Indian Penal Code on immediate basis. It is requested that an FIR is the matter may kindly be lodged and appropriate action may kindly be taken against the accused person(s). Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully

Mr. Ramendra Shekhar Singh

Head, Security, Compliance & Nodal

Cell no.-: 8527598104 Encl-:

(a) Email dated 1st February 2017.

(b) Screen Shot reflecting email id ‘shailendra@vaishnaviit.in’ belongs to Mr. Shailendra S Jha.

(c) Screen Shot affirming email id ‘shailendra@vaishnaviit.in’ belongs to Mr. Shailendra S Jha.