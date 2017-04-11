Airtel offering free 30GB 4G data for its postpaid users under surprise offer

Bharti Airtel has raised the mobile data war to the next level with its surprise offer that provides 30GB free mobile 4G data to its users. The offer is available to Airtel’s postpaid users. Users will be given 10GB/month free data for 3 months. Airtel launched this offer on March 13, and according to its terms and conditions, it will be live until March 31st.

Airtel Surprise free mobile data offer can be redeemed by postpaid customers using the My Airtel app. Airtel postpaid customers need to download the MyAirtel app from Google Play or App Store. The app shows a dialogue box prompting users to claim their surprise, and clicking on the message will provide you with the 10GB data per month for three months. User will be notified of the additional data via a text message.

Since the Reliance Jio’s entry in the industry, incumbent service providers like Airtel, Vodafone and Idea have been hitting back with some of their own offers.

Recently Bharti Airtel has launched the Airtel 4G services in Jammu & kashmir, and with this launch Airtel 4G services are now available in all 22 telecom circles of the country.