Huawei elected as first Asian platinum member of the OpenStack foundation

Huawei has been elected as a platinum member of the OpenStack Foundation at the OpenStack's Board of Directors meeting, marking the first time an Asian vendor has become a platinum member. The decision reflects Huawei's dedication to sharing its experience with the OpenStack community. Huawei has cooperated with other vendors for a long time to bring mature and advanced techniques to customers as well as to let the community fully understand their requirements and establish an open-source ecosystem while helping their customers achieve commercial success. Huawei joined the OpenStack community in 2012 and was upgraded to gold member status in 2013. Huawei has provided cloud services suitable for multiple scenarios to contribute to the maturity of the OpenStack community. It has cooperated with carriers, such as, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica and China Telecom to provide public cloud services for customers, and has also developed its own public cloud services. Huawei spares no effort in cultivating talent in the open-source field, and it has contributed to a large number of developers and work groups to the OpenStack community, including 6 Project Team Leads (PTL) and 21 core members. In addition, Huawei attracted more open-source developers by organizing or participating in OpenStack Bug Smash, OpenStack Days China, and various other meetups. OpenStack is the foundation of Huawei’s cloud computing architecture, and Huawei is dedicated to giving back to the community. Huawei's code contributions for the later versions of OpenStack since their June release have been consistently promoted. Until the end of February 2017, Huawei ranked 1st in completed blueprints, 4th in resolved bugs, 6th in reviews, 7th in lines of code and 6th in commits among global OpenStack community vendors, and number one in total contribution among Chinese community members for the Ocata release¹. "Huawei started our OpenStack journey in 2012, and we have been consistently increasing our contribution to OpenStack with focus and passion ever since. Our goal is to make OpenStack a huge success, and to build OpenStack so that it may truly bring value to our customers. We are honored to be selected as a platinum member and will continue to demonstrate our leadership and commitment to developing OpenStack and its ecosystem," said Zheng Yelai, President, IT Product Line of Huawei.