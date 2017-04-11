Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Reliance Communications receives CCI approval for proposed demerger of wireless business into Aircel
TT Correspondent |  |  20 Mar 2017

Reliance Communications Ltd., on Monday, received an approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the proposed Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of the Wireless division of the Company into Aircel Limited and Dishnet Wireless Limited (the Scheme).
 
The Company has already received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) for the proposed Scheme of Arrangement and filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, for approval of the said Scheme.
 
The proposed transaction is subject to other necessary approvals.
 
Post closing, the Company and the present shareholders of Aircel Limited will hold 50% each in Aircel Limited.
    
20 Mar 2017(IST)  
