Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Corporate
No annual spectrum auction: DoT reverses another plan of former telecom secretary J S Deepak
Pankaj Gujral |  New Delhi |  23 Mar 2017

The government has done away with another plan of the former telecom secretary J. S. Deepak. At mobile world congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Deepak had said that there would be annual auction of Spectrum.

This was an important announcement as it removes ambiguity over Spectrum allotment plan. In most of the countries there is a clear Spectrum roadmap. Telcos know much in advance when there would be an opportunity to acquire more Spectrum.

However, in reply to a parliament question, the Telecom minister Manoj Sinha said, “The government has not yet made any plan to provide industry with an option to buy spectrum every year.“

The minister also clarified that it was not considering another spectrum auction immediately.

“We are not worried if there is no demand for spectrum. We are interested in giving the industry an opportunity to buy spectrum,“ former telecom secretary had said in Barcelona.
    
Other Stories in this Section
AMD acquires wireless virtual reality IP technology from Nitero
Qualcomm accuses Apple of making threats and lying to regulators
TDSAT defers Reliance Jio hearing on free tariff by 9 days
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
23 Mar 2017(IST)  
Anritsu
ad1
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
Other Stories of the Day
Lephone launches low price 4G smartphone with regional language support at Rs 4599
Vivo V5 Plus IPL limited edition smartphone launched at Rs 25990
TDSAT defers Reliance Jio hearing on free tariff by 9 days
Qualcomm accuses Apple of making threats and lying to regulators
AMD acquires wireless virtual reality IP technology from Nitero
Connect Broadband brings VDSL technology for its Punjab customers
Telenor Norway and Cisco collaborates to deliver enterprise IoT services