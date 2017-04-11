No annual spectrum auction: DoT reverses another plan of former telecom secretary J S Deepak

The government has done away with another plan of the former telecom secretary J. S. Deepak. At mobile world congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Deepak had said that there would be annual auction of Spectrum.

This was an important announcement as it removes ambiguity over Spectrum allotment plan. In most of the countries there is a clear Spectrum roadmap. Telcos know much in advance when there would be an opportunity to acquire more Spectrum.

However, in reply to a parliament question, the Telecom minister Manoj Sinha said, “The government has not yet made any plan to provide industry with an option to buy spectrum every year.“

The minister also clarified that it was not considering another spectrum auction immediately.

“We are not worried if there is no demand for spectrum. We are interested in giving the industry an opportunity to buy spectrum,“ former telecom secretary had said in Barcelona.