Aircel offers free internet usage for all customers during off-peak hours

Aircel, on Tuesday launched ‘Aircel Goodnights’ which will offer free mobile internet access to all its prepaid users from 3am to 5am daily. The service will enable all Aircel customers to browse, watch, or schedule the download of the video content without any charge, during the off-peak hours. “Owing to an overall upsurge in the smartphone users in India and increasing demand for mobile internet, we want to offer our customers with uninterrupted access to the internet. With Aircel Goodnights offer, we aim to provide a service which can help customers’ access internet at no cost and enjoy the unexplored world of videos, music, movies and content. Aircel has always tried to do ‘extra’ for its consumers and this offer will largely benefit the youth who wants to be connected endlessly,” said Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer, Aircel. Aircel Goodnights is available to all its prepaid data active users. Aircel customers will enjoy the free usage of the internet of both 3G / 2G data in the 3G circles and 2G data usage in 2G circles. The service is available for 2 months and will have a FUP of 500MB a day.