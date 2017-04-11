Huawei India signs MoU with CAF India for school digitalization in Telangana

Huawei India, on Wednesday announced its partnership with Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) India for digitalization of government schools in Telangana under its Daksha CSR program. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in presence of Shri K.T. Rama Rao, Cabinet Minister for IT E&C, MAUD, Industries & Commerce, Mines & Geology, Public Enterprises and NRI Affairs, Government of Telangana. In line with its CSR vision of promoting education and child welfare, Huawei India will equip select government schools with computers and internet facilities along with required learning material, software or tools to promote digital literacy in Telangana. “We appreciate the initiative taken by Huawei to further promote digitalization in government schools in Telangana as this will go a long way in equipping our children to be ready for the future. Improving digital literacy is one of our priority focus area and we will provide all necessary help for successful implementation of this noble initiative and urge more corporates to come forward for such initiatives,” said K.T. Rama Rao. “In today’s digital era, computational thinking and digital know-how are essential skills for a successful career in any sector. Huawei is committed to equip and empower young minds, to prepare a whole new generation of students for a brighter future in a digitized India,” said Jay Chen, CEO, Huawei Telecommunications India. Highlighting the partnership with Huawei, Meenakshi Batra, CEO, CAF India shared, “Digitalization of education in India is in emerging state, mainly in the government schools. Government of India, with the support and collaboration from corporate sector is working towards enhancing education under its flagship program called “Digital India” which is aimed at bridging the digital divide and bring about the much needed change to transform lives and communities. CAF India is happy to partner with Huawei on this important initiative that is meant to improve digital literacy among school children across India. In Telengana the ‘Daksha’ program aims to promote the use of ICT in education to enable quality learning thereby helping to achieve the goals of lifelong learning. Since the program is focused at sustainability not just charity, CAF India is encouraged to continue this partnership with Huawei and help replicate the initiative in other parts of rural India.” Huawei India’s school digitalization initiative covers select government schools in the states of Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Haryana. In this regard, Huawei has been working with NGOs across the country at various levels. As a part of the Daksha program, Huawei India is already supporting 982 children in 10 SoS Children Village’s of India across India to access digital education with an aim to improve and prepare children for future digital era. Huawei India has been consistent in designing programs and campaigns that support education and community development at various levels. Huawei is also partnering with three Engineering Universities to set-up Innovation Labs in the areas of SDN/NFV, IoT and Big Data to promote skill development in future-oriented technologies; provide scholarship support to 80 engineering students to support higher education. Additionally, Huawei’s community development program in Bangalore and UP has initiated to construct toilets in government schools, and drinking water projects in villages. Huawei is a proud member of the UN Global Compact and is committed to fulfilling its responsibilities as a good corporate citizen. The company is actively involved in trying to promote equal access to telecommunications and in helping to bridge the ‘Digital Divide’ between developing and developed nations.