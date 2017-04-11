Idea launches data jackpot offer with 10GB at just Rs 100

Idea Cellular has launched a Data Jackpot offer for its postpaid customers. Under this offer, Idea is offering up to 10GB data per month, for first three months. The new Idea offer can be availed by all postpaid customers through My Idea App at a nominal rental of Rs. 100 only.

Customers opting for this offer will get a minimum of 1GB to a jackpot of 10 GB Data per month, for first 3 months. As an additional benefit to customers availing the offer, Idea will continue to give 1GB Data at Rs. 100 per month, after three months also.

The offer is available for subscription for a limited period only. Postpaid customers who wish to avail the offer need to apply through the My Idea app available on Android Playstore and iOS.

The data benefit may vary based on the network available in the circle.