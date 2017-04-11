Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Corporate
Bharti Airtel doubles mobile sites in just two years
Ashish Sharma |  New Delhi |  07 Apr 2017

Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India’s largest telecommunications services provider, on Thursday said that it doubled its mobile network deployment over the past two years in line with its objective of building a future ready network to lead India’s data growth story.

In the last two years (FY 16 and FY 17), Airtel has deployed 180,000 mobile sites across India. This is same as the number of mobile sites deployed by the company in the first 20 years of operations, making it one the largest mobile network rollouts globally.

In November 2015, Airtel launched Project Leap, its nationwide network transformation program to build a future ready network. The Company has committed an investment of Rs 60,000 crores over three years under this program.  

Airtel has also doubled its overall transmission capacity and increased the mobile backhaul capacity by eight times to roll out high speed broadband network with 4G and 3G coverage in all 22 telecom circles. This deployment has been supported by addition of 14,500+ KM of fibre to Airtel’s national fibre backbone along with 3666 new fibre POP nodes (highest ever deployed in Airtel network in single year).

“Airtel has been at the forefront of India’s telecom growth story and this record deployment underlines our commitment to building a world-class network of the future that will serve a digital India. This deployment will leverage our spectrum capacity and is yet another benchmark by Airtel in execution excellence. We are now in a position to ramp up future capacity on this network very quickly, giving us unmatched reach and agility. I want to thank our network partners for their support in this deployment,” said Abhay Savargaonkar, Director- Networks of Bharti Airtel.

Airtel has been rated as the fastest mobile network in India by Ookla –the globally recognised leader in mobile speed tests and also a benchmark for reputed global operators. As per travel app RailYatri, Airtel has offers the widest mobile network coverage on the go.
    
Other Stories in this Section
AMD acquires wireless virtual reality IP technology from Nitero
Qualcomm accuses Apple of making threats and lying to regulators
TDSAT defers Reliance Jio hearing on free tariff by 9 days
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
07 Apr 2017(IST)  
Anritsu
ad1
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
Other Stories of the Day
Lephone launches low price 4G smartphone with regional language support at Rs 4599
Vivo V5 Plus IPL limited edition smartphone launched at Rs 25990
TDSAT defers Reliance Jio hearing on free tariff by 9 days
Qualcomm accuses Apple of making threats and lying to regulators
AMD acquires wireless virtual reality IP technology from Nitero
Connect Broadband brings VDSL technology for its Punjab customers
Telenor Norway and Cisco collaborates to deliver enterprise IoT services