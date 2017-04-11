TDSAT defers Reliance Jio hearing on free tariff by 9 days

Telecom Dispute Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) today deferred hearing of a plea challenging an order by the telecom regulator allowing Reliance Jio to offer free services to customers beyond 90 days.

Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular had moved the tribunal when Reliance Jio extended its free offer after December 31. The case was listed for a hearing today.

When Reliance Jio’s first offer came to an end on December 31, it launched ‘Happy New Year Offer’, which was as good as free promotional offer. TRAI, however, defended this offer by saying that this was distinct from its earlier Jio Welcome Offer. It can’t be treated as an extension of the promotional offer as the benefits under both differed.