Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Corporate
TDSAT defers Reliance Jio hearing on free tariff by 9 days
Ashish Sharma |  New Delhi |  11 Apr 2017

Telecom Dispute Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) today deferred hearing of a plea challenging an order by the telecom regulator allowing Reliance Jio to offer free services to customers beyond 90 days.

Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular had moved the tribunal when Reliance Jio extended its free offer after December 31. The case was listed for a hearing today.

When Reliance Jio’s first offer came to an end on December 31, it launched ‘Happy New Year Offer’, which was as good as free promotional offer. TRAI, however, defended this offer by saying that this was distinct from its earlier Jio Welcome Offer. It can’t be treated as an extension of the promotional offer as the benefits under both differed.
    
Other Stories in this Section
AMD acquires wireless virtual reality IP technology from Nitero
Qualcomm accuses Apple of making threats and lying to regulators
Twitter Lite introduced in India with Vodafone as first global launch partner
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
11 Apr 2017(IST)  
Anritsu
ad1
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
Other Stories of the Day
Lephone launches low price 4G smartphone with regional language support at Rs 4599
Vivo V5 Plus IPL limited edition smartphone launched at Rs 25990
Qualcomm accuses Apple of making threats and lying to regulators
AMD acquires wireless virtual reality IP technology from Nitero
Connect Broadband brings VDSL technology for its Punjab customers
Telenor Norway and Cisco collaborates to deliver enterprise IoT services