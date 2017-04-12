Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Fifteen minutes of fame for TRAI? Reliance Jio introduces fresh tariff plan similar to its earlier offer
Manoj Gairola |  New Delhi |  12 Apr 2017

Was it fifteen minutes of fame for the telecom regulator? On April 7, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) officials were busy telling journalists in one-to-one interaction how they forced Reliance Jio to withdraw its free tariff plan ‘summer surprise offer.’ No wonder, TRAI made headlines in all newspapers.

Within four days, Jio announced a new tariff scheme offering three months of service for Rs 309. It is similar to the free plan that it was offering earlier. It will be interesting to know what action TRAI will now take.

It is not clear why TRAI ‘advised’ Jio to stop its free tariff plan ‘Summer Surprise Offer’ last week, as earlier it hadn’t found any problem with the company offering free services for 210 days. TRAI must have advised Reliance Jio to withdraw tariff on the basis of some basic guidelines. It will be interesting to know what the guidelines are. Why these guidelines were not applicable earlier? And how these guidelines will be applied now?

In advising Jio to stop Summer Surprise Offer, TRAI went against the established norms of issuing a press release or a directive. It is interesting to note that in February TRAI issued a directive to Videocon to ensure quality of service of its few lakh subscribers as it was in the process of closing down its operations. However, it didn’t issue any directive or press release on a much more serious matter to a pan India operator that claims to have acquired 72 million subscribers.

12 Apr 2017(IST)  
Comment
It is basically a fight between old operators and new operator. unfortunately, TRAI is siding with the new operator against all rules and regulations.
Posted By :- Dr Y. K. Singh
Comment
I really enjoyed B K Syngal's observation in one of your earlier articles that all the decisions of TRAI favour new operators and are against consumer and the industry.
Posted By :- Prahlad Sharma
Comment
This can only happened in India because in India powerful, rich people always do whatever they want to do & the same Reliance Jio did again and Trai or other Telecom agencies only act like a supporter of Mr. Amabani. They can't take action against Mr. Ambani, In-fact they can prove right or under the guidelines of Jio's this offer this time. So nothing will happen, subscribers just enjoying the low tariff plan offers from Jio.
Posted By :- Rishabh Sachdeva
Comment
Its not a fight between old & new operators. Its a golden era for subscribers, who is enjoying low tariff from Jio. Otherwise India's best operator like Airtel earlier charged high tariff from the subscribers. This is only Jio other operators forced to reduced their rates. So I m with Jio & enjoying its services & in near future its services will also better than India's other old traditional operators.
Posted By :- Nitika
