Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Corporate
Aircel announces free incoming calls on national roaming
TT Correspondent |  |  12 Apr 2017

Aircel, on Wednesday, announced free incoming calls on national roaming. Aircel customers will enjoy free incoming calls on roaming without any extra charges on Aircel network across the country.

Aircel customers need to dial in *121*909# to activate free incoming calls while roaming on Aircel networks.

“We understand that a lot of our customers head to their homes, travel to meet their friends or go for holidays during the onset of summers. Therefore, we are delighted to announce free incoming calls on roaming for all our customers which will help them stay seamlessly connected and speak long hours with their loved ones even on roaming. We want to ensure that our customers not only enjoy economical propositions but also the benefits of staying with us,” said Anupam Vasudev, Chief Marketing Officer of Aircel.
    
Other Stories in this Section
Fifteen minutes of fame for TRAI? Reliance Jio introduces fresh tariff plan similar to its earlier offer
Airtel launches Internet TV set top box, comes preloaded with Netflix, You Tube, Google Play Games and many more
AMD acquires wireless virtual reality IP technology from Nitero
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
12 Apr 2017(IST)  
Anritsu
ad1
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
Other Stories of the Day
Huawei launches all-cloud network application platform to unleash the digitalized value of networks
Huawei focuses on cloud technology, to promote public cloud services in 2017
Sony Xperia XA1 with 23MP rear camera and Android Nougat OS launched at Rs 19999
Fifteen minutes of fame for TRAI? Reliance Jio introduces fresh tariff plan similar to its earlier offer
Airtel launches Internet TV set top box, comes preloaded with Netflix, You Tube, Google Play Games and many more
Lephone launches low price 4G smartphone with regional language support at Rs 4599
TDSAT defers Reliance Jio hearing on free tariff by 9 days
Qualcomm accuses Apple of making threats and lying to regulators
AMD acquires wireless virtual reality IP technology from Nitero