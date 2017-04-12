Airtel launches Internet TV set top box, comes preloaded with Netflix, You Tube, Google Play Games and many more

Airtel Digital TV (Airtel), the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, on Wednesday launched the revolutionary ‘Internet TV’ – India’s first hybrid STB, powered by Android TV, which brings the best of online content to the TV screen along with a bouquet of over 500 plus satellite TV channels. This marks yet another industry first from Airtel that has been at the forefront of innovation in the DTH category. Airtel ‘Internet TV’ transforms any TV into a Smart TV and enables users to switch seamlessly between online and linear TV content with a single device. With consumption of online content within Indian Homes increasing rapidly, Airtel ‘Internet TV’ will offer customers a superior experience by enabling them to enjoy their favourite content on the biggest screen in their Homes. Customers can now stream and cast their favourite content directly on to their TV as well download their favourite apps and play games. All of this along with the best satellite TV experience with 500 plus satellite TV channels offers the complete Home entertainment experience.







“Growing broadband penetration is driving the popularity of online content, particularly in urban homes, and with Airtel ‘Internet TV’ we are bringing world-class content from the web and much more to the TV screen. This latest innovation has been designed keeping in mind the needs of Indian homes and it bridges the gap between online and offline worlds to enable an end to end entertainment experience with the convenience of a single device. We will continue to add exciting content platforms to Airtel ‘Internet TV’ and invite customers to experience this innovative offering,” said Sunil Taldar, CEO & Director – DTH, Bharti Airtel. Airtel ‘Internet TV’ comes preloaded with Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Music, Google Play Games, Airtel Movies and more. It also comes with access to Google Play Store that allows users to download their favourite apps, content and games on to their TV. “India is one of the most important and vibrant countries in the world and we are delighted to be teaming up with Airtel to make it much easier for consumers to enjoy Netflix. In the months and years to come, we look forward to bringing our Indian members more compelling stories from all over the world, an ever-improving viewing experience and incredible joy,” said Reed Hastings, Co-founder and CEO of Netflix. Airtel ‘Internet TV’ comes with inbuilt-Wi-Fi receiver, Bluetooth based remote control and is integrated with Google voice search feature. Customers can discover their favourite content by simply telling the remote and choose from a variety of content sources. Offering a clutter-free and intuitive interface, the sleek Airtel ‘Internet TV’ STB is 4K content ready and enables LIVE TV shows to be paused, recorded or even rewind. It also supports content via USB (external HD) and Bluetooth. Customers can also cast, mirror content from mobile devices, tablets and laptops on to the TV screen with Airtel ‘Internet TV’. Gaming enthusiasts can make the most of the Internet TV with the best of gaming apps for an experience that is truly larger than life. Gamers can use physical game controllers, or even their smartphones as a game pad with Internet TV. Airtel ‘Internet TV’ STB requires a broadband or a 4G hotspot connection with a minimum recommended speed of 4 Mbps for a smooth online experience. A regular Airtel Digital TV dish antenna will also be a part of the installation. Existing Airtel Digital TV customers can also upgrade their existing STBs to ‘Internet TV’ STB. Airtel ‘Internet TV’ is priced at Rs. 4999/- with 3 month Digital TV subscription. Also, as limited period offer customers can pay Rs. 7999/- and get the Airtel Internet TV with one year subscription. Airtel ‘Internet TV’ will be available exclusively on Amazon India starting April 12, 2017. It will be available via Airtel Digital TV touch points - retail stores/website/contact centers soon after online launch. Airtel has also rolled out bundled offers for its home broadband customers. ‘Internet TV’ Customers just need to register for myHOME on MyAirtel app and can avail upto 25GB additional data on their Airtel broadband account every month. Existing Airtel digital TV users can give a missed call at 8800488001 to know about the exciting offers available. To buy a new connection or to know more about the new Internet TV simply logon to www.airtel.in/internettv.