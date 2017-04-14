Videocon to invest Rs 500 crore in Punjab through Connect Broadband

Videocon promoter Shri Raj Kumar Dhoot in his meeting with Capt. Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab, on Thursday expressed his keenness to digitally enable the state by offering hi-speed internet by deploying VDSL technology on copper network which is the latest deployment in international market. To help spreading the digital reach, and to further strengthen market presence in Punjab, Videocon Industries is planning to inject Rs. 500 Cr in its wire-line & broadband arm Connect Broadband. The development comes at a time when the Punjab Chief Minister is on his visit to Mumbai to attract investors to Punjab. The one-on-one interaction with Shri Raj Kumar Dhoot was one amongst the bigwigs of a few other large industrial groups which are keen on exploring investment opportunities in the state. Videocon had recently announced investment of Rs 257 Cr to bring high broadband speed of 50 Mbps. With internet speed as focus area, VDSL technology which is a unique combination of fibre and Vectorization will deliver superfast speed and provide faster downloads, less buffering, and an ultra-reliable Wi-Fi connection for all the devices at home. This technology would be made available to the customers at no extra cost. Driven by a futuristic approach, Connect Broadband has initiated the testing of G Fast technology and soon would be converting the entire network to VDSL. In technology arena, Videocon is engaged in multiple business lines in the state, which include smart communication solutions, digital marketing, security and surveillance and devise manufacturing. The group is also expanding and investing in up-gradation of its call centre at Jalandhar. This state of the art call centre will have 500 seats and will create more employment opportunities in the state. Videocon is focused on partnering with the government in executing smart city and smart governance initiatives. For smart city projects the group has entered in strategic collaboration with technology leaders across the globe. It has its own optical fibre cable laid across the state to enable the smart city projects. Mr Dhoot is expected to travel to Punjab soon to further take these investment initiatives forward. Talking on the subject, Shri Raj Kumar Dhoot mentioned, “We see a lot of potential in the Punjab and are committed to contribute towards development and economic growth of the state. Punjab has always been a progressive state and has been at the forefront of adopting new technology. These business initiatives will go a long way in speeding up the digital revolution”.