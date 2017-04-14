Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Corporate
Tariff war between Reliance jio and Airtel intensifies as telecom industry bleeds
Pankaj Gujral |  New Delhi |  14 Apr 2017

Tariff war between Reliance Jio and the incumbent players is likely to intensify as the incumbent players have started offering tariff plan matching that of the new operator. Airtel has launched a Rs 345 plan for its prepaid users. It gives users unlimited local and STD calls plus 1GB 4G data per day with a validity of 70 days.

 

Other two incumbent operators Idea Cellular and Vodafone are also planning to launch similar plans anytime. RCOM, Tata and BSNL are also expected to lower their prices to match.

 

This means that telecom tariff will only go down in next few months testing financial power of the telecom operators.

 

This may be a good situation for the industry at least for a few months but may not be good for general health of the industry.

 

It also brings to focus the role of the regulator who has not shown any interest in tackling the issue of high debt of the industry. The industry has a debt of about Rs 4.5 lakh crore and its revenue is only to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

 

Airtel’s New Offers:

 

Rs. 244 Plan

For Rs. 244 offer, Airtel users will get 1GB data per day for 70 days if they have a 4G smartphone and 4G SIM card; there are no restrictions of timing for data consumption except the 1GB daily FUP. The offer comes with unlimited STD and local calls, but users only get a maximum of 300 minutes of free Airtel to Airtel calls per day, and 1,200 minutes of free calls on the network for a week. If the user exhausts the free call minutes, they will be charged Rs. 0.10 per minute.

 

Airtel Rs. 399 Plan

Under this Plan, the 4G user gets 1GB data per day. Users can make free calls to any network, but there is a limit of 3,000 minutes for the 70-day period; if you exhaust the bundled free minutes, the rate is Rs. 0.10 per minute. On calls made to Airtel numbers, the limit is 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week.

 

Airtel's new Rs. 345 pack

Airtel has upgraded the data limit on its Rs. 345 pack from 1GB per day to 2GB per day. Moreover, there is no restriction of timing regarding the data consumption; this is a major incentive for users to buy the pack as they were restricted to 500MB for 12am and 6am, and the remaining 500MB for the rest of the day. The Rs. 345 Airtel pack with 28 days validity has the same limits on free calls as the Rs. 399 pack.
    
Other Stories in this Section
Videocon to invest Rs 500 crore in Punjab through Connect Broadband
Fifteen minutes of fame for TRAI? Reliance Jio introduces fresh tariff plan similar to its earlier offer
Aircel announces free incoming calls on national roaming
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
14 Apr 2017(IST)  
Anritsu
ad1
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
Other Stories of the Day
China Mobile Guangdong and ZTE successfully accomplished first NB-IoT field test
NI and AT&T collaborates on one of the world’s fastest mmWave channel sounders for 5G
Iris integrated mobile devices to address Aadhaar authentication failures
Videocon to invest Rs 500 crore in Punjab through Connect Broadband
Huawei announces hybrid cloud support by its STaaS solution