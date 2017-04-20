Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Binatone appoints Shyam Telecom Limited as importer for Motorola Lifestyle Products portfolio in India, launches Moto Earbuds-2 in-earphones for INR 799
20 Apr 2017

Binatone, the global licensee of Motorola Companion Products, is focused on designing personal wireless accessories which empower smartphones to help people enjoy a better experience with the digital world.

The company, which launched its Motorola Companion Product Portfolio in India in 2016, witnessed unprecedented growth, backed by a burgeoning smartphone user base and a strong equity for Motorola brand amongst Indian customers.

Binatone has taken a lead in launching a slew of Moto Mobile Companion Products and address the growing base of smartphone users, looking at devices to better their smartphone experience. The Hubble Platform-as-a-Service, is a one of its kind mobile app solution to connect all companion products. Many products from the Moto Companion Product portfolio are top seller across leading e-commerce portals in their respective categories.

As a part of its strategy fast track the growth of its business in India, Binatone has partnered Shyam Telecom Limited, a leading global telecom and mobile equipment supplier with presence in more than 5 continents. Shyam Telecom Limited will be the national importer of Motorola Mobile Companion Product (Mobile accessories) in India for a period of 3 years starting March 2017.

“It gives us immense pleasure to partner Shyam Telecom Limited and address the Indian Mobile Accessory market together with them. We count on their rich experience in the telecom and mobile domain to grow the business and ensure that the Moto Companion Product Portfolio can reach each and every smartphone user,” said Rikki Malik (Group Strategic Business Director), Binatone Global.

Business Head, Shyam Telecom added “The India mobile accessory market is under-penetrated, and has few credible and universally adored brands like Moto which are focusing on providing the fast-growing smartphone user base an interesting portfolio of Mobile accessories which further accentuate the Smartphone experience. We are confident that this portfolio will address a wide range of customers looking for a connected device to make their smartphones more fun and productive.

On this occasion, Binatone also launched the Moto Earbuds-2 in-earphones. Priced at INR 799, these water resistant and splash proof in-earphones come with large 10mm drivers, superb noise isolation, and sport an inline-mic.

The Moto Earbuds-2 are available in 6 exciting colors – Red, blue, purple, black, slate and white and will be available across leading Mobile retail outlets and ecommerce portals.

                           

    
20 Apr 2017  
