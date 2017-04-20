Sunil Bharti Mittal meets UN Secretary General to discuss role of world business to promote sustainable development goals

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal, on Thursday met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, at the UN headquarters in New York. It was their first meeting since the historic decision to grant ICC Observer Status at the UN General Assembly last December. During the meeting, Sunil Mittal underscored ICC’s commitment to use its newly granted status in the UN system to “deploy fully the resources, expertise and knowledge of world business” in the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDGs are the most ambitious development agenda ever agreed at the international level—and it is widely recognised that their successful implementation will hinge on widespread business action. Secretary General Guterres welcomed ICC’s commitment to the SDGs and noted that partnerships with the private sector would be vital to address major global challenges from as climate change to mass-migration. Sunil Bharti Mittal highlighted the importance of rules-based policy making to enable trade, innovation and job-creation in the context of the SDGs. The two also discussed the challenges posed by growing populism and anti-globalisation sentiment. “Given the complexity of today’s global challenges, it’s vital that business has a clear voice in UN decision making. We look forward to using the unique platform that Observer Status provides to positively shape important debates on issues such as trade, financing, technology and corporate responsibility,” stated Sunil Bharti Mittal. The meeting was part of the ICC Chairman’s mission to New York where he is meeting with senior UN officials and national ambassadors. Earlier in the day, Sunil Mittal, joined ICC’s Secretary General, John Danilovich, at a ceremony to confirm the appointment of ICC’s first-ever Permanent Observer to the UN, Dr Louise Kantrow. ICC also announced the development of a new partnership with the UN Refugee Agency to enhance business engagement in the international response to the global refugee crisis. Mittal had taken over as the Chairman of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), one of the world’s oldest and most respected global business organisations in June 2016. He is only the third Indian business leader to hold this prestigious position in ICC’s near -100 year history.