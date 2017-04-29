Huawei’s India R&D center makes great contribution to CarbonData program in making it a top-level project at the Apache Software Foundation

The Apache Software Foundation recently announced that the Huawei-contributed CarbonData program has graduated from the Apache Incubator and become a top-level project (TLP) at the community. This means Huawei is no longer just a participant of the big data open source community, it has become a leader of the community and ecosystem. CarbonData offers a highly efficient storage format for Big Data. It provides a new converged data storage solution that allows single sets of data to run on multiple Big Data applications at the same time. Adding to the appeal, Carbon Data also seamlessly integrates with Hadoop, Spark, and other components in the Apache big tent. Huawei started up its CarbonData program back in 2013 and donated it to the Apache Community in 2015. In June 2016, CarbonData was unanimously voted into the Apache Incubator. In April 2017, after less than a year of incubation from senior architects and developers at Huawei, Intel, Talend, China Bank of Communications, SAIC Motors, Ctrip, and many other companies, CarbonData graduated into an Apache TLP. This recognition is significant because it means CarbonData will become one of the standard data formats in the domain. The announcement is also further testament to Huawei that not only contributes to the open source coding efforts in the Big Data component for the foundation, it is leading a top project in the domain. Huawei sticks to the strategy of originating from open source, introducing enhancements to open source, and making contributions to open source, which has proven successful yet again, as evidenced by the success of the CarbonData project. This CarbonData program started back in 2013 at Huawei’s India R&D center, and the center has made great contribution in this journey of CarbonData. India R&D center has made significant contribution in its architecture and design, and then as a delivery center, initially took the responsibility of contributing code, and later key feature development along with the community. This center also plays important role in developing community and user base further. “The R&D center has contributed to open source projects in SDN, NFV, Cloud, Big data and analytics domains, and with the support of strong local eco-system is driving innovations in various domains through community collaboration and cooperation,” said William Zhao, CEO of Huawei India R&D Center. Having originated many of the core technologies in the Apache Community, Huawei's Big Data platform, FusionInsight, has become the preferred choice among many customers. FusionInsight has been deployed in over 40 countries and regions by more than 700 customers and has been widely adopted by finance, government, public safety, carrier, education, energy, transportation, medical, and other industries.