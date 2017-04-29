Airtel takes a fresh and innovative approach to communicate why smartphones are only as smart as the network

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) has rolled out a new campaign to reinforce its leadership as India’s best smartphone network. Conceived by Taproot Dentsu, the 360 degree campaign will run across all national TV channels with a strong presence in Digital & Retail mediums. What truly makes the new campaign stand out is its fresh brand tonality and innovative approach to communicate how Airtel delivers the best-in-class smartphone experience. Children represent unfettered and boundless imagination and brand Airtel takes inspiration from this imagination to build a future ready network. The campaign showcases how Airtel leverages this imagination to also create innovative products that deliver a complete smartphone experience and make the smartphone truly smart. “A digital lifestyle enabled by smartphones is fast becoming the new normal and customers look to do more and more with their devices. At Airtel, we have invested in world-class technology to build a future ready smartphone network that allows customers to do that much more with their smartphones. And what better way to showcase the endless possibilities of a smartphone on the Airtel network than through the limitless imagination of kids,” said Rajiv Mathrani, Chief Brand Officer of Bharti Airtel. “Airtel always comes across as a future-ready mobile network as it constantly innovates and pushes the envelope. We thought there was a strong parallel in what a mobile network like Airtel can help smartphone users achieve and the innocent imagination of a child's expectations from the world of tomorrow. So Airtel & Kids was an apt fit,” said Agnello Dias of Taproot Dentsu. Some of Airtel’s innovative smartphone solutions that the campaign highlights: Airtel Secure: The newly launched Airtel Secure protects Smartphones round the clock against any kind of Accidental /Liquid damage. If a customer’s Smartphone is accidentally damaged, Airtel will arrange for a free pick-up of the device, get it repaired from an Authorized service center and deliver it back to the customer. It also provides mobile Anti-Virus which comes with malware protection, anti-theft feature & web protection tools. There is also a facility for cloud back of up to 2GB data. Airtel Movies: The exciting world of entertainment, packed in the Airtel Movies app! It offers access to an exciting collection of thousands of popular movies & premium TV shows across a host of genres. Wynk Music: Wynk Music is India’s top OTT music streaming app. It offers instant access to over 3 million songs across Indian, Regional and International music in one place. Airtel Games: Offers unlimited access to 2000+ premium games with ad free, uninterrupted play. Airtel Payments Bank: India’s first payments bank offers convenient digital banking and enables digital payments at over two million merchant partners. Airtel offers 4G/3G services in all 22 telecom circles of India to deliver a seamless smartphone experience. The Company has committed an investment of Rs 60,000 crores under Project Leap, its nationwide network transformation program, to build a future ready telecom network. Airtel also has been rated as India’s fastest mobile network by global leaders in speed testing like Ookla and OpenSignal. Link to the TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIYmUFi5RsI