Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Corporate
Relaince Infratel Limited receives shareholder approval for de-merger of tower arm to Brookfield Infrastructure Group
TT Correspondent |  |  02 May 2017

The shareholders of Reliance Infratel Limited (RITL), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM) at their meeting convened on 29th April, 2017 pursuant to the order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), have approved with 98% majority the Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of the Tower division of the RITL into Towercom Infrastructure Private Limited (TIPL).

Upon the completion of the demerger, through a Scheme of Arrangement, and the completion of certain other conditions and approvals, Rapid Holdings 2 Pte. Ltd., a company which is a part of the Brookfield Infrastructure Group will acquire 100% of TIPL and thereby creating the second largest independent and operator-neutral Towers company in India.

The Shareholders of TIPL, a subsidiary of the Company, have also approved the said Scheme at their meeting held on 29th April, 2017, convened under the order of the NCLT.

The Company has already received approval from Competition Commission of India for the proposed Scheme of Arrangement.

The Company’s telecom towers demerged into TIPL will be 100% owned and independently managed by Brookfield Infrastructure.

Upon the Scheme becoming effective, RCOM will receive an upfront cash payment of Rs.11,000 crore (US$ 1.7 billion), which will be solely used to reduce its debt. The already announced combination of RCOM’s wireless business with Aircel, and the monetization of the Tower business, will together reduce RCOM’s overall debt by Rs.31,000 crore (US$ 4.8 billion), or nearly 70% of existing debt.

RCOM will also subscribe for Class B non-voting shares in TIPL, providing 49% future economic upside in the Towers business, based on certain conditions. RCOM expects significant future value creation from the B Class shares, based on growth in tenancies arising from increasing 4G rollout by all telecom operators and fast accelerating data consumption.

RCOM and Reliance Jio will continue as major long term tenants of the TIPL along with other existing third party telecom operators.

A petition is filed with the NCLT, Mumbai Bench, for approval of the said Scheme.

The proposed transaction is subject to other necessary approvals.
    
Other Stories in this Section
Worldwide smartphone shipments up by 4.3 percent in first quarter of 2017, Samsung , Apple and Huawei are top 3
Over legislation is the biggest problem of telecom industry, says B K Syngal
CBI gets sanction to act against ex-Isro chief G Madhavan Nair on Antrix-Devas case
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
02 May 2017(IST)  
Anritsu
ad1
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
Other Stories of the Day
Videocon group forays into security and surveillance solutions
CBI gets sanction to act against ex-Isro chief G Madhavan Nair on Antrix-Devas case
Worldwide smartphone shipments up by 4.3 percent in first quarter of 2017, Samsung , Apple and Huawei are top 3
Microsoft appoints Andrea Della Mattea as its new vice president for Asia Pacific region
Over legislation is the biggest problem of telecom industry, says B K Syngal