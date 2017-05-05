Tata Docomo offers unlimited talktime for its prepay users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Tata Docomo, on Thursday introduced two recharge coupons for GSM prepay customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Priced at Rs 64, new prepay customers can now enjoy unlimited local calls on the Tata Docomo network. The second recharge coupon priced at Rs 82 is designed for all prepay customers with the same benefit. The prepay plan starting at Rs 64 is for customers who are less than 90 days on Tata network. Both the plans are valid for 28 days offering unmatched voice benefits to our customers that take care of the necessary voice and telecom needs through a simple to understand plan. These plans are devised to help subscribers enjoy more talk time to connect with their family and friends. “The two plans are designed to offer our subscribers greater benefits of voice at competitive prices. We have seen an uptake of our services and in order to further democratise voice services usage amongst our subscribers, we are offering various benefits across our telecom circles. As a customer centric company, our focus is to provide superior user experience and further deepen our customer engagement,” said Prasanna Das, Consumer Business Unit-Head- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Keeping in mind the growing need of affordable and quality connectivity, Tata Docomo ensures to provide offers which can be availed by any segment of customers. The burgeoning increase in customer base helps to create a variety of plans for all types of customers which in turn leads to more subscribers annually. Tata Docomo is known for its innovative yet simple products and value added services which are not only affordable but also offer the right benefits to its customers.