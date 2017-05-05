Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Corporate
Tata Docomo offers unlimited talktime for its prepay users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
TT Correspondent |  |  05 May 2017

Tata Docomo, on Thursday introduced two recharge coupons for GSM prepay customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Priced at Rs 64, new prepay customers can now enjoy unlimited local calls on the Tata Docomo network. The second recharge coupon priced at Rs 82 is designed for all prepay customers with the same benefit.

The prepay plan starting at Rs 64 is for customers who are less than 90 days on Tata network. Both the plans are valid for 28 days offering unmatched voice benefits to our customers that take care of the necessary voice and telecom needs through a simple to understand plan. These plans are devised to help subscribers enjoy more talk time to connect with their family and friends.

“The two plans are designed to offer our subscribers greater benefits of voice at competitive prices. We have seen an uptake of our services and in order to further democratise voice services usage amongst our subscribers, we are offering various benefits across our telecom circles. As a customer centric company, our focus is to provide superior user experience and further deepen our customer engagement,” said Prasanna Das, Consumer Business Unit-Head- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Keeping in mind the growing need of affordable and quality connectivity, Tata Docomo ensures to provide offers which can be availed by any segment of customers. The burgeoning increase in customer base helps to create a variety of plans for all types of customers which in turn leads to more subscribers annually. Tata Docomo is known for its innovative yet simple products and value added services which are not only affordable but also offer the right benefits to its customers.
    
Other Stories in this Section
Relaince Infratel Limited receives shareholder approval for de-merger of tower arm to Brookfield Infrastructure Group
Tata Teleservices removes 500 employees
Worldwide smartphone shipments up by 4.3 percent in first quarter of 2017, Samsung , Apple and Huawei are top 3
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
05 May 2017(IST)  
Anritsu
ad1
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
Other Stories of the Day
Idea launches its 4G services in Guwahati
Aegis Data, vScaler and GCX unveil three-pronged partnership to provide customers a complete HPC proposition
Smartron unveils the Sachin Tendulkar inspired srtphone starting Rs 12999
Keysight Technologies India, Granite River Labs partners for validating next-generation USB 3.1 technology
India Inc. lags in adequate cyber incident response strategies: EY India report
Viavi introduces industry-first Narrowband IoT support for interference and performance measurement