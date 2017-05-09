Bharti Infratel’s fourth quarter profit declines 17 percent to Rs 597 crore

Bharti Infratel Limited, on Monday announced its audited consolidated proforma results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Mar 31, 2017. Bharti Infratel Ltd has posted a 17% drop in consolidated net profit for the March quarter. The Consolidated revenues for the quarter, at Rs. 3,520 Crore grew by 11% over the corresponding period last year. Consolidated EBITDA improved to Rs. 1,585 Crore up 8% Y-o-Y, representing an operating margin of 45%. Consolidated profit after tax was at Rs. 597 Crore for the quarter. The Operating Free Cash Flow grew by 8% Y-o-Y to Rs. 1,030 Crore for the quarter. The Consolidated revenues for the year, at Rs. 13,424 Crore grew by 9% over the last year. Consolidated EBITDA improved to Rs. 5,942 Crore up 9% Y-o-Y, representing an operating margin of 44.3%. The Operating Free Cash Flow grew by 13% Y-o-Y to Rs. 3,721 Crore for the year. The consolidated profit after tax came at Rs. 2,747 Crore, up 22% Y-o-Y. In addition to the buyback of equity shares for Rs. 2,000 crore completed earlier during the year, the Board of Directors approved an interim dividend of Rs. 12 per equity share for the year ended March 2017 with a cash outgo of Rs. 2,670 crores inclusive of tax on dividend. The Board of Directors have proposed a final dividend of Rs. 4 per equity share for the year ended March 2017. The payment of proposed final dividend is subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting of the company. “Indian telecom is undergoing a tectonic shift with consolidation settling in and business model shifting from voice to data centric one. We are already seeing significant network rollouts to have data coverage and it is our belief that all operators going forward will further accelerate the data network rollouts to have deep coverage to match competition. The Government of India's Digital India program and Smart City project pose additional opportunity to create infrastructure for sharing on a non-discriminatory basis. As Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, we are well positioned to grab lion share of the emerging data led growth market and building vital infrastructure for Smart Cities for sharing on non-discriminatory basis,” said Akhil Gupta, Chairman, Bharti Infratel Limited. Highlights for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017 Total Tower base of 90,646 with closing sharing factor of 2.32

