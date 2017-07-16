Airtel Business launches first of its kind digital platform to offer integrated solutions to emerging businesses

Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Monday announced that it has rolled out a first of its kind dedicated digital platform to serve the growing connectivity, communication and collaboration requirements of Emerging Businesses, including SMEs and Startups. The digital platform will offer solutions to emerging enterprises to enable ease of business and faster time to market. With growing digitisation, emerging businesses are looking at connectivity solutions that are available /activated in quick time and are highly reliable and scalable as per their requirements. Airtel Business aims to address the needs of this segment with its wide product portfolio that is already serving some of the largest businesses in the country. Airtel’s new digital platform on http://www.airtel.in/business/business-internet will offer connectivity solutions to start with and will be integrated with more solutions periodically. Emerging businesses can now discover and buy connectivity plans in just three easy steps- (i) Select a plan most suited for them; (ii) Pin their location to check feasibility; (iii) Place an order. This eliminates multiple layers of traditional processes to offer a fast and convenient ways to identify connectivity solutions bringing down the total time required to order and deploy a solution by up to 70%. “Emerging enterprises are a key growth driver for the economy. Airtel, with its nationwide reach and enterprise solutions, is uniquely positioned to address the needs of the segment. Our new digital platform will help the enterprises get quick and easy access to our connectivity solutions, resulting in a speedier deployment and business scale up for them,” said Ashok Ganapathy, Director & CEO, Airtel Business. With Airtel’s wide portfolio of digital solutions offered to customers on an unmatched Global network, enterprises can digitize their operations and revamp their customer service delivery & experience. Airtel’s recently launched innovative offering, ‘Start-up in a Box’ – is a one stop shop start-up kit offering end-to-end connectivity solutions enabling start-ups to get the entire bouquet of digital services from Airtel under one roof. Airtel Business is today a leading ICT service provider in India and works with most corporates in the country including 70-80% of the tech start-ups in India as their most trusted partner. Offering cutting edge integrated solutions, superior customer service and unmatched global reach to enterprises across the country, it is also one of the fastest growing business in Airtel’s portfolio in the domestic market.