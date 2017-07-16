Smartron announces strategic partnership with Eros to strengthen entertainment services platforms for smart devices

Smartron, India’s first global technology OEM Company and premier IoT brand has announced a strategic partnership with Eros Now to provide its extensive entertainment repertoire to Smartron customers. Through this partnership Smartron devices’ users will be able to experience seamless entertainment content which is deeply integrated into the tronX and suggests recommendations based on deep learning. This exclusive partnership will provide 2 months of free vast repository of movies to all Smartron users in multiple languages that can be accessed through a cloud platform - tcloud. The smartphone user base in India reached 300 million in 2016 with the market growing by 18% as per a report by Counterpoint’s Research, paving the way for India to become the second-biggest smartphone market in terms of active unique smartphone users. Another latest report by Cisco India says, Video content will account for nearly 50% of data consumption in India by 2018, and will hit 72% by 2020. “Improvement in mobile devices technology and internet connectivity has provided the viewers with the option of accessing digital media content on the go. Consumption of Video content has shown a steep rise in India over the years and our partnership with Eros Now will prove beneficial in bringing together highly intelligent, customized and seamless entertainment experience through our tronX platform on all our smart devices. This is just the beginning of ushering in the era of simplifying the IoT experiences for our consumers,” said Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman of Smartron. “With high smartphone penetration and an all-time rise in content consumption on handheld devices, we are happy to join hands with Smartron as this strategic partnership strengthens our philosophy of bringing entertainment at audience fingertips anytime, anywhere,” said Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO of Eros Digital. tronX: An AI powered IoT platform offering devices, sensors, services, community and care delivering seamless and intelligent experience targeting consumer, enterprise, industrial and infrastructure markets.