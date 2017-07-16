Airtel and Matrix now available on 10digi platform

10digi India’s biggest telecom aggregator platform which provides doorstep delivery of telecom products free of cost has been roped in by Airtel and Matrix to provide last mile solutions for the operator to cater to markets across segments. Airtel being the largest player in the market has over 23% of the market share followed by Vodafone which has nearly 18% of market share and Idea, which has about 17 percent of the market share (as of 31 March 2017). Considering the current portfolio of operators with 10digi, this alliance will enable the organization to tap nearly 85% of total telecom users in India by the end of this month. Matrix, a leading provider of international telecom solutions to Indians travelling abroad, will be a great addition to the bouquet of 10digi services. Services offered by matrix include International SIM, Internet Packs for Smartphones, Laptops, iPad/Tablets, International Travel Insurance and Forex Cards. With Matrix, one can save big on international roaming expenses and can always stay in touch with their loved ones whenever and wherever you are in the world. Matrix’s ever increasing portfolio of countries assures fulfillment of customer’s specific communication needs, when travelling abroad. “We are delighted to have India’s biggest telecom operator Airtel on board. These new additions will further consolidate the position of 10digi as the country’s biggest telecom aggregator and will make it one-stop shop for telecom needs. We are inclined to bring other major players on board and hopefully our growing portfolio will help them to take notice of our offerings and strengths in the market. Also, Matrix being the leader in catering to international travel related telecom needs will help us in tapping the customer going abroad as well,” said Ozair Yasin, Co-founder & MD of 10digi. 10digi has launched its services in Delhi/NCR region where they are closing nearly 150 opportunities on a daily basis. E-KYC is also helping consumers to get activated SIM cards within minutes for pre-paid services. They further plan to expand PAN India to introduce their top-notch services to the masses in other cities and towns. “The technology that helps to discover Mobile representatives in their specific geography also plays important part in selecting the time of delivery of the telecom products free of cost at their door steps. In the long run, we aim to create a level playing field for telecom operators in their respective circles,” said Sherjil Ozair, Co-founder & CTO, 10digi.